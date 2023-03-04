Woman Says She Left Wedding Due to Expensive Meal Charges, Opts for McDonald's Meal Instead

Photo by Marc Babin on Unsplash

The average cost of a wedding in California is $26,049 or $395 per guest, making weddings a significant expense for a couple, according to a recent report.

So what happens when the couple decides to charge guests for their meals?

That's exactly what happened to a woman who attended her colleague's wedding.

The Wedding Menu

In a Reddit post, a woman explains how she had been told by the bride that she didn't need to pay anything to attend the wedding.

"Recently, my colleague invited me to her wedding, which happened yesterday. I was super excited and happy for her. Just in case, I asked her if there was any guest fees - she said "No, you don't need to pay me anything," she says.

However, when she arrived at the reception, she was presented with a menu and it had prices on it.

And everything was expensive.

She was shocked to see that a steak was priced at $50, according to the source, and even the vegetarian options were costly.

The McDonald's dilemma

The woman didn't have enough money to pay for the pricey menu, and she was left with two options - not eat or leave the reception and grab something to eat from McDonald's.

She decided to ask the bride if she could make a quick stop at McDonald's and come back in time for the gift ceremony and cake.

But to her horror, the bride got upset and accused her of trying to bring her down.

Guilt and edmbarrassment

The woman was asked to leave the wedding, and she did, feeling struck dumb and rather hurt. She grabbed a McDonald's on her way home and later told her boyfriend everything.

He thought it was a funny story but said she was an a**hole for not paying the bride back later.

Her other friends agreed and said she should have brushed it off instead of dampening the bride's happy spirits. She felt guilty and embarrassed after hearing their opinions.

Is it ok to ask guests to pay for their food at a wedding?

The situation this woman went through is an unfortunate one, but it does raise the issue of whether it’s okay to expect wedding guests to pay for their meals.

According to The Knot's 2021 Real Wedding guide, wedding guests are expected to bring a gift, not money to pay for a meal. It’s also important to remember to be tactful in any situation, especially at a wedding.

What does a wedding expert say - should couples ask guests to pay for their wedding meal?

"“There is really NOT a scenario where it’s acceptable to ask guests to pay. A wedding is one of the most significant occasions in your life. That is one of the reasons for an engagement, which is generally a year in advance; this gives time to save and prepare for the main event. If a couple really cannot afford it, then a better plan is to have a quiet family affair and celebrate when they can!” she says."

In the end, the woman’s situation was an unfortunate one. The bride didn't keep her word and the woman felt embarrassed in front of the wedding guests. It’s important to remember that weddings are a special day, but it’s also important to be clear with your guests and respectful of their feelings.

Final thoughts

While the woman's decision to leave the reception and grab a McDonald's may not have been the most tactful, it was her only option at the time.

The bride didn't keep her word and the woman felt embarrassed in front of the wedding guests. It’s important to remember that weddings are a special day, but it’s also important to be clear with your guests and respectful of their feelings.

The situation raises questions about wedding etiquette and what's acceptable when it comes to charging guests for their meals.

What do you think about charging guests at a wedding for the meal?

