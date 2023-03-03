Walmart Customer Warns To Always Check Your Receipt After His Grandmother Was Overcharged $201.77 for Mystery Item

Photo by Adobe

A TikTok user warned shoppers at Walmart after he found his grandmother had been overcharged on her receipt.

The TikToker's video exposed an overcharge of $201.77 for an item labeled only "SITE MERCH" at a Walmart store in Tennessee.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 362,800 times and sparked a debate among viewers about overcharging in retail stores and the need for better measures to stop it happening.

The TikTok video showed a receipt with charges for olives and red bell peppers, along with an item labeled "SITE MERCH" that cost $201.77.

The TikTok user, who goes by @flappernugget420 on the social media platform TikTok, posted the video as he was frustratedly trying to get through to branch on the phone.

In a later comment, the TikToker user clarified that his grandmother had paid the bill but didn't notice the difference at that time, and the total wasn't displayed on the screen to her.

The video quickly became popular as people speculated about how the overcharge could have happened.

Possible Causes of Overcharging in Retail Stores

There are three possible causes of overcharging in retail stores, they could be:

Human error - mistyping or misreading codes, lack of training, etc. Technical glitches - system errors, barcode scanning issues, etc. Fraudulent activities - deliberate overcharging, gift card scams, etc.

Overcharging can be caused by human error, such as cashiers mistyping or misreading the product code. Technical issues like barcode scanning problems or system errors can also lead to overcharging. Fraudulent activities, such as gift card scams, may also contribute to overcharging.

What to do if a store overcharges you

According to Chad Parker, manager of the NCDA & CS Standard Division Measurement Section, told The Charlotte Observer in Best Life that "every customer is impacted, and it's possible to be overcharged every time you buy something."

The NCDA & CS advises customers to check their receipts and call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750 if overcharged.

Charles Crowson, director of the Walmart Press Office, Corporate Communications, told Best Life there are "processes in place" to ensure the price you see on the shelf is also what will come up at the register.

He continues in an email: "We encourage customers to bring price irregularities to an associate's or manager's attention. We will happily work to address the matter."

What did other TikTokers say?

Apart from the angry comments, there were customers, alleged employees and ex-employees with opinions on what might have happened:

“Sometimes when scanning the barcode it can come up two different prices we don’t even know why it does that but you just go back and get a refund,” one comment said.

“I saw a video saying to take photos of the prices on shelves versus what it rings up. I did the next time I went and they were definitely different,” said another commenter.

A third user claimed he allegedly worked for stores to check pricing discrepancies: “Used to do investigations at (a retail store) and employees would add gift cards to people’s purchases and keep them for themselves.”

Resolution

The TikTok creator provided an update in a follow-up video on what eventually happened. “[Walmart] looked at the cameras to see if the cashier lady did something to mess it up.”

Fortunately, @flappernugget420 said the issue was resolved, and the charge was reversed.

However, according to his report, he did not get a clear answer as to why it had happened.

There are 4,648 Walmart locations in the United States as of February 2023. Texas has the most Walmart locations with 516 stores, followed by Florida and California (source).

Conclusion

The incident at the Walmart store has shown how overcharging can happen in retail stores and the need for customers to be vigilant and keep track of their receipts.

By taking preventative measures, retailers can prevent overcharging and provide customers with a fair and honest shopping experience.

Before leaving the store, take a few extra seconds to make sure that you were charged the correct amount to avoid any future frustrations on the phone like this grandson.

Your thoughts

