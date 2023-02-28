Fast Food Chain White Castle Considers Saving Historic Diner Abandoned on a Farm

Photo by Facebook/ Cheap Old Houses

Located on a farm property in Kansas, coincidentally where the first White Castle restaurant was built in 1921, you'll find a small, old white structure that resembles both a house and a business at first glance.

The long-abandoned white castle came with the property that Ada and Robert Sutherland purchased in 2018, but the couple didn't know much about it at first.

Now, the White Castle restaurant chain is considering stepping in to help preserve it.

The little white castle is a castle-shaped 1930s-era portable metal diner.

It sits 20 feet wide, 20 feet long, and 15 feet tall. Inside, you'll find stools and a counter where burgers were once served.

White Castle moves to preserve history

The Sutherlands listed the castle on Facebook Marketplace in 2019 for free because they were unable to devote the required time and energy to renovating it.

They received an overwhelming response from interested buyers, and now White Castle is involved in the mix.

"As the ones to start it all 102 years ago, our family business would like to do our part to preserve this history and source of good memories," a White Castle spokesperson said, quoting vice president Jamie Richardson (via The WichitaEagle).

This preservation would consist of helping to relocate the castle to a historical society or museum, not converting it into a White Castle restaurant.

Some people told the Sutherlands to keep the little white castle and convert it into a playhouse or a bar, but Ada said they would prefer it be returned to the public so other people can enjoy it and its history.

Final thoughts

The miniature White Castle burger diner from the 1930s is a unique piece of American history that deserves to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.

Thanks to White Castle's preservation efforts, this little white castle will hopefully continue to inspire and delight people for many years to come.

