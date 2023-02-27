Mom Teaches Teenage Son a Lesson on Proper Tipping Etiquette After He Left Server 10% on the Bill

Photo by Adobe/licensed LELA

A Virginia mom has taken to TikTok to berate her 16-year old son for leaving a 10% tip on a $104 bill, believing he should have tipped more for his server's hard work.

TikTok user Danielle Foster (@d.foster.president) has sparked a discussion on tipping culture, with some supporting the mum's actions and others criticizing her for publicly shaming her son.

The video has struck a chord and amassed over 2.2 million views over 15,000 comments.

Here's what happened

The video features the mother calling out her teenage son for leaving only a 10% tip on a $104 bill at a restaurant.

The mother felt that her son was being cheap and ordered him to return to the restaurant with a $20 tip for the server.

In the video, she explained the importance of tipping and why her son's behavior was unacceptable:

“You need to go get my wallet, you need to go get my Visa card, you need to go to the ATM, and you need to go grab a $20 and drive your a*** back to that restaurant because on a $104 check, $10 is a s***ty tip. I’m not asking, I’m telling. It’s not funny. Do you know that guy might have kids? Do you know he gets taxed on it? Go get my credit card, get $20 and drive it back there. I want to see you hand it to them, I want to see you walk in. You don’t know how to tip.”

Reactions to the video

"Good job Mama! I have talked to my kids in detail about how they better tip good when they start going out," said a person on TikTok.

“Imagine publicly shaming your kid for likes because he left what is socially acceptable as a tip,” another user said.

While a third agreed but unsure about how the teenager was treated: “I mean I completely understand this whole thing… but is the yelling/screaming necessary?”

The Need for Change

While tipping may have originated as a way to reward good service, it has now become a necessary part of the industry.

The National Employment Law Project (NELP), a think tank which advocates for liberal labor and employment legislation, has called for an end to the sub-minimum wage for tipped workers.

They argue that servers should be paid a full minimum wage, reducing their dependence on tips and ensuring fair pay.

Final thoughts

The millions of people who have seen the TikTok video of a mum calling out her son's tipping habits has brought the issue of tipping culture to the forefront.

What do you think about this video? Do you agree the mother should publicly shame her son on social media for under tipping?

