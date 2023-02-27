Ohio Pizza Joint Defends ‘Controversial’ Hiring Sign Outside the Family Restaurant Despite Prank Calls

Photo by Adobe/ Licensed LELA

Do businesses need to be serious or funny in their job ads? This is what people are talking about after a pizza shop in Ohio put up a sign that said "Now hiring, non-stupid people".

Some people thought it was funny, but others didn't like it and said it was rude.

The pizza shop owner said it was just a joke and that he was frustrated because some workers he trained didn't show up for work.

Let's get into the details.

Photo by Twitter / Santino's Pizzeria

Part of the family restaurant, Jayden Dunigan, said that the message was just a joke.

He explained to WSYX that they were frustrated because they had spent a lot of time and money training new employees who didn't show up for work.

According to Jayden, some of the people they had hired just didn't want to work and had no work ethic. That's why they wrote "non-stupid" on the sign.

Feedback on the Controversy

A person on Twitter wrote, "If that’s the first impression you want to make as a business owner, don't complain when your employees leave."

Another person said, "If I was an employer wanting to hire new people, I would simply not be passive aggressive before someone new has even walked through the door."

The pizzeria found they suffered from prank calls: "It was about 10 pizzas. We made the order, he called back, he talked down to one of our employees. He said our pizza sucks, and he's cancelling the order."

Jayden added they ended up donating the pizzas to charity.

The Impact

This controversy brings up a bigger question: Should businesses use humor in their job ads? It can be a good way to get people's attention, but it can also make the business look unprofessional or disrespectful.

Passive-aggressive behavior can have a detrimental effect on employee retention. Negative attitudes toward potential hires can also lead to high turnover rates, resulting in a negative impact on the business's reputation.

Final thoughts

Some folks thought it was a funny joke, but others weren't so amused.

It got us thinking, what's the deal with using humor in hiring messages? Have you ever seen a job ad that made you laugh (or cringe)? Share your thoughts below!

