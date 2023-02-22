Taco Bell Taco Is Bringing Back a Taco After Nearly Two Years off the Menu with a New Recipe and Name

Photo by Adobe/licensed LELA

Taco Bell serves more than 2 billion tacos every year and Taco Bell's Crispy Melt Taco is back to feed the obsession.

Taco Bell announced it will reintroduce one of its popular menu items after two year break. You may remember it as the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco. Taco Bell's bringing back the classic Cantina Crispy Melt Taco, but with a new name. From now on, it'll be called the Crispy Melt Taco. Taco Bell fans are overjoyed, but hold up – there's a catch.

New menu item at Taco Bell

According to a report by The-Sun.com, the Crispy Melt Taco is only available for a limited time. This is not unusual for Taco Bell, a restaurant notorious for frequent menu changes.

In fact, many beloved items have come and gone over the years, leaving customers disappointed and nostalgic for their favorite meals.

Despite this, the return of the Crispy Melt Taco has caused quite a stir among fast-food enthusiasts.

The Takeout, a popular food publication, recently reviewed the item and praised its "damn near perfect" execution. The taco features a fried white corn shell, nacho cheese, a choice of beans or seasoned beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and a three-cheese blend. It will be $2.49 at most locations.

They also noted that the freshly fried shell is a standout feature, which stays intact while eating, unlike the classic hard shells.

New menu

Taco Bell has also been experimenting with new menu items at their Cantina restaurants, as we reported, they are a more upscale version of its classic restaurant concept.

These Cantina locations offer a selection of alcoholic beverages and unique menu items not found at traditional Taco Bell restaurants.

There are 7,770 Taco Bell stores across the country as of February 2023. The most number of Taco Bell locations in the US are in California, with 870 stores, followed by Texas and Florida (source).

Final thoughts

The Crispy Melt Taco may only be available for a limited time, but it has generated quite a buzz. And it very well could be the shell. Taco Bell has not yet confirmed dates as at the time of writing.

We will keep you updated on all the latest news from Taco Bell and the fast-food industry. Thank you for reading this report.

