Man Says Airbnb Host’s Strict Rental Rules Led to Cancellation of Reservation

Photo by Andrea Davis on Unsplash

Have you ever arrived at an Airbnb rental only to be greeted by a long list of rules and restrictions? Perhaps you've even been instructed not to wear perfume or cologne in the rental.

That's exactly what happened to one Airbnb guest in New York State, whose experience recently went viral on social media.

But this guest wasn't alone in their frustration. The TikTok video has garnered over 528,000 views, with many users sharing their own Airbnb horror stories in the comments section.

Want to know more about the unusual rental rules that caused such a stir? Keep reading to find out.

Here's what happened

An Airbnb host’s unusual list of house rules has gone viral on social media, with one guest even canceling their reservation after seeing the restrictions.

The rental property, located in an unknown location, was showcased on TikTok by user @airbnbhorrorstory, who reposted a video originally shared by Twitter user @Nate2xs.

The video shows an apartment filled with notes plastered all over the walls outlining specific rules and restrictions for guests.

The rules include a request that guests do not smoke or vape inside the apartment, a reminder that the hot water shuts off after eight minutes, and a warning that the property is under video and audio surveillance.

However, the most unusual restriction was that guests were not allowed to spray perfume or cologne inside the rental.

After seeing the video, @Nate2xs expressed his frustration on Twitter, writing, “Def not sleeping here. I’ll be in a hotel.” He later confirmed that he had canceled the reservation.

Airbnb bans parties, per brand's new strict rules

One user alleged that they had been charged for electricity, while another claimed that they had stayed in a property where the temperature would get up to 85°F despite the heat being set to 60°F.

Airbnb has recently added new rules to the site provoked by health restrictions in the past few years.

According to the BBC in an article entitled, Airbnb permanently bans parties and events around the world, they stated:

"...Airbnb introduced an indefinite ban on parties "in the best interest of public health".More than 6,600 guests had also been suspended from using the platform last year for breaking the rules."

Airbnb said: "This new and long-term policy was enacted to help encourage and support community safety."

Airbnb listings in New York amounted to more than 37 thousand in 2022 (source), and says, "entire homes and apartments represented the highest number of listings in the city, totaling just over 21 thousand."

Final thoughts

