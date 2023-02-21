Woman Says Hotel Nearly Cancelled Her Reservation Over Late Check-In

Do you love to travel and stay in hotels? Imagine getting a call from the hotel asking if you are still coming, and if not, your room will be given away.

This was the situation that Raeschel Kelly, also known as @raegoesglobal, found herself in during her stay at Marriott, one of the largest hotel chains worldwide.

In Kelly's case, the Marriott hotel called her less than an hour after check-in to inquire whether she was still coming or should they give her room away.

Kelly posted a video about her experience on TikTok, which has since gone viral, generating over 730,000 views and 35,800 likes.

Here's what happened

"This has literally never happened to me before, and I’ve checked in some places at midnight without letting them know ahead. Since when is this the norm?” Raeschel said.

The story quickly gained attention and even had some viewers feeling nervous about their future hotel stays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dAKeI_0ktn7GK500
Photo byTikTok / @raegoesglobal

One viewer asked, “What if someone’s on a flight and can’t answer the call?” Another viewer commented, “I’m always afraid this is gonna happen to me.”

Raeschel's caption accompanying the video noted, “I’m gonna be nervous about hotels forever now.”

While the situation left many viewers uneasy, others shared their experiences with overbooking and almost losing their reservations.

In addition, some viewers were nervous about future hotel stays and what might happen if they didn't answer the phone when the hotel called.

Despite the adverse reactions, the incident provided entertainment and a good story for anyone who has ever experienced a hotel mishap.

The Concept of Overbooking

Overbooking is a common practice in the hotel industry, where hotels accept more reservations than they have available rooms.

By doing so, hotels can maximize their occupancy rates and prevent revenue losses from vacant rooms due to last-minute cancellations or no-shows.

However, overbooking can cause inconvenience to guests when the hotel doesn't have a room available for them upon arrival.

Sometimes, hotels will move guests to sister properties that are not full that night.

Hotel Policy Awareness

Before making a hotel reservation, guests should know the hotel's overbooking policy to avoid surprises.

While it may be standard practice for hotels to overbook, guests should know what to expect if the hotel doesn't have a room available for them upon arrival. This can prevent any unnecessary stress and ensure a more enjoyable stay.

There are 323 Marriott Hotels and Resorts locations in the United States in February 2023. California has the most locations with 42 locations, followed by Texas (31) and Florida (29).

Conclusion

Raeschel Kelly's experience has sparked a conversation about overbooking in the hotel industry.

While it may cause inconvenience to guests, it's a common practice that hotels use to maximize occupancy rates and prevent revenue losses.

However, guests must be aware of the hotel's overbooking policy to avoid surprises.

Disclaimers: For educational and informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports.


