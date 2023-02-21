Discount Retailer Tuesday Morning to Shutter Over 30 California Stores

Photo by Wikimedia CC BY-SA 4.0

Budget-friendly home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is closing most of its stores in California, three years after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company's website currently lists 263 of its 490 locations as slated for closure across the country—with 31 out of 37 California stores now expected to shutter.

According to the company's website:

"In addition, the company faces an exceedingly burdensome debt load."

He continues in a Tuesday Morning statement:

“The Company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers,”

The closures are set to affect hundreds of employees. But Tuesday Morning is not alone in its struggles.

Many retailers, particularly brick-and-mortar stores, have struggled to stay afloat since 2020, with a growing number of bankruptcy filings in recent months, in what is known as another "retail apocalypse".

Here is the list of 31 pending store closures, listed in alphabetical order:

Bakersfield

Camarillo

Carlsbad

Chico

Citrus Heights

Clovis

El Cajon

Folsom

Fountain Valley

Glendora

Granada Hills

La Verne

Lakewood

Modesto

Novato

Orange

Palm Desert

Petaluma

Rancho Cucamonga

Redding

Redlands

Riverside

Roseville

San Diego

San Jose

Santa Monica

Torrance

Ventura

Woodland Hills

Final thoughts

It's clear that the closure of over 30 Tuesday Morning stores in California is a significant development for shoppers across the state.

With a long list of stores slated for closure, many will be affected by the liquidation sales and discounts that are expected to follow.

By staying aware of the latest developments, you can make informed decisions about where to shop and how to support your favorite local businesses and employees.

