Popeyes is Bringing Back Limited-Time Seafood Menu for Lent Season

Popeyes, the national fast-food chain known for its spicy fried chicken, is making a big splash this Lenten season with its limited-time seafood menu.

The Lenten period, a 40-day fasting period leading up to Easter, has traditionally been a time for reflection, fasting, and penitence.

Despite the declining number of devout Christians in America, Popeyes is catering to its customers by bringing back popular seafood menu items.

There are 2927 Popeyes stores in the US in February 2023, and as we reported the number is growing, with the most in Texas, followed by California and Florida (source), headquartered in Miami.

According to a recent report by QSR Magazine, Popeyes is releasing two fan-favorite seafood menu items for a limited time.

Fan-Favorite Seafood Options

The Flounder Fish sandwich Photo by Popeyes / Facebook

Popeyes is introducing two seafood menu items that have become fan favorites over the years:

First introduced in 2021, the Flounder Fish Sandwich is available in spicy or classic versions. According to Popeyes' website, the classic Flounder Fish sandwich is:

"made with premium Flounder, marinated in authentic Louisiana herbs & spices, dusted in our southern crispy coating and fried up golden brown. Served atop a warm buttery brioche bun with barrel cured pickels and tartar sauce."

The Shrimp Tackle Box includes:

"eight pieces of tender, crispy butterfly shrimp seasoned in a traditional blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, served up crispy in our unique southern breading, paired with Popeyes signature side & hot buttery biscuit."

Customers can also opt for the Surf and Turf box, which comes with four crispy butterfly shrimp, two chicken tenders, a biscuit, and a regular side.

Popeyes President's Statement

Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui said in a statement (via Seafood News):

"Our Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box offerings are popular menu items we like to reintroduce this time of the year as we adapt our menu for the Lenten season. We take pride in quality of our food and are excited to bring back our mouthwatering seafood offerings with the same high-quality ingredients our guests love and expect from Popeyes."

A Limited-Time Success

The limited-time menus have proven to be a success in the past, including fast food chain's menu's designed with religious observance in mind.

For example, according to McDonald's corporate website, "25 percent of all Filet-O-Fish sandwiches were sold during the Lenten Season."

Conclusion

As the fast-casual industry continues to evolve, we may see more chains offering customized menus for religious holidays and other occasions.

The reintroduction of Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich and Shrimp Tackle Box for the Lenten season is exciting for seafood lovers and those observing Lent this year.

