California Employee Awarded $20K After Being Misgendered at Shake Shack

In a landmark case of gender discrimination, Shake Shack has agreed to pay a $20,000 settlement to a former employee who was allegedly misgendered while working at their Oakland location.

The Shake Shack employee identified as a man but was repeatedly misgendered as a woman, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The complainant left the company after only a month of employment due to repeated misgendering incidents.

Management's silence exacerbates a hostile work environment

According to the California Civil Rights Department (CRD), the complainant – who has chosen to remain anonymous – made repeated complaints about the discriminatory behavior but was met with silence from the management.

As a result, the case was settled out of court, and the fast food chain has agreed to review and improve its policies surrounding gender expression and identity.

According to Fox News, Shack Shake said in a statement:

"Creating a welcoming and fulfilling environment for all our employees and guests is critical. We are constantly taking steps to ensure our policies and culture reflect our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the workplace."

Enforcing anti-discrimination laws in the workplace

The CRD’s director, Kevin Kish, commented on the case, stating that California law expressly prohibits misgendering in the workplace, as it can be stressful and traumatic for employees.

He added that he appreciates Shake Shack’s acknowledgment of its need to provide a discrimination-free environment to its workforce.

The CRD’s statement also alleged that the management failed action to address the situation and instead asked the employee to explain their gender identity.

Shake Shack agrees to adopt new gender identity training programs

As part of the settlement, Shake Shack has pledged to implement new, gender identity-focused training programs for its workers.

The company, which operates locations throughout the US, is also reviewing its workplace discrimination policies.

This landmark case highlights the importance of protecting employees from discrimination and the need for businesses to take proactive steps to ensure their employees are treated with dignity and respect.

