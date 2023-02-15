Los Angeles pizzerias crack top 50 list

Photo by Adobe/ license: LELA

LA‘s pizza scene just got a major boost. Two local pizzerias made it to the top 50 in the United States. We all have our favorite pizza, but this is big news.

The group from Italy spent an entire year examining an enormous number of pizzerias across the country to create this list.

They looked at everything, from the quality of the dough to the raw materials used for toppings, to service and even wine and beverage lists. It's not just about the pizza. It's about the whole experience.

What rewards the top pizzas in the list?

The website guide explains how they assess pizza (translated from Italian):

"The inspectors of the guide are invited to consider the pizzeria as a whole and to indicate it on the basis of its ability to guarantee the customer's well-being on the basis of an informed food choice. Indeed, starting from the service continuing to the opportunity to choose wines and beers, the cleanliness and beauty of the environment, the state of the toilets. But that's not all: physical well-being is also important, therefore the evaluation of the pizza both on the basis of taste and healthiness."

Two Los Angeles restaurants made the top 50

Photo by Instagram / @pizzana

Pizzana, located in the Brentwood neighborhood, took the number nine spot. The restaurant's dough is made with a 48-hour fermentation process, resulting in a light and flavorful crust. Pizzana's toppings are made with fresh, seasonal ingredients and include options like burrata, zucchini blossoms, and spicy salami.

11712 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049 (locations)

Photo by @pizzeriamozza / Instagram

Pizzeria Mozza, located in Hancock Park, landed at number 21 on the list. This restaurant was founded by renowned chef Nancy Silverton, and its pizza is made with a slow-rise dough that has been aged for 36 hours. Pizzeria Mozza offers a wide range of toppings, including classics like Margherita and funghi and more unique options like squash blossoms and bacon and salami.

641 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036 (locations)

Final thoughts

These two LA spots made it onto the list fair and square. They deserve it. They've got the best ingredients, the best techniques, and the best service. These pizzerias know how to make you feel like you're in Italy, even if you're in the heart of LA.

But taste is subjective. And pizza is very subjective.

Do you have your own favorite pizzeria? Feel free to share in the comments.