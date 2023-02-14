Dollar General Under Fire as Customer Locked in Store Due to Lack of Employees

Photo by Adobe/license: LELA

Dollar General is a national discount retailer known for its low prices and convenient locations.

Dollar General had 18,190 stores in 47 states as of February 25, 2022, with 1,709 of them located in Texas, 992 in Florida, and 246 in California. Dollar General's net sales in fiscal year 2021 were approximately 34.22 billion US dollars (source)

In recent months, Dollar General has been making headlines again for its understaffed stores, with one customer even being locked inside due to a lack of workers, according to a Best Life report based on a customer's TikTok video.

TikToker Kat Timberlake (@mrstimberlake2011) starts her TikTok with this introduction: "Well good morning and happy Saturday," she says, "I am currently locked in a Dollar General right now."

The video has over 49,800 views and sparked a heated discussion online.

Here's what happened:

Dollar General in 2023

Recent reports show staffing challenges as stores have struggled to meet customer demand while inflation drives more customers to the stores.

With many workers still hesitant to return to in-person retail jobs, stores need help to fill open positions. This has led to longer wait times, empty shelves, and frustrated customers.

The treatment of Dollar General employees has also come under scrutiny, with reports of low wages, long hours, and little to no benefits.

We reported on a viral TikTok video from November 2022, entitled Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' where a Dollar General assistant manager talked about the negative impact of staffing shortages and the company's failure to address them.

Another former Dollar General employee says staffing restrictions interfered with updating prices.

But is this part of the structure of the company? Willy C.Shih, Professor of Management Practice in Business Administration at Harvard Business School writes:

"If you look at their model, it’s always been lean staffing, relatively small footprint in low-cost locations. Walmart is 100,000 to 150,000 square feet, and these are like 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, limited selection, low cost."

The response on social media:

The negative response on social media has been widespread, with many calling for Dollar General to do better for its workers and customers.

"These companies shouldn't get away with just having one person working," says one TikToker.

""No wants to work nowadays!" Yeah... no kidding," another said.

"There should always be two people working at that type of store," a third person added.

Conclusion

This is a developing story, and there may be future updates as Dollar General continues to navigate its staffing challenges. In the meantime, customers may need to be patient and flexible for employees as they shop at Dollar General stores.

