McDonald’s Customer Slams Drive-Thru Chatbot After it Adds 9 Extra Sweet Teas to Her Order, Sparking Debate

McDonald's has been testing artificial intelligence to use instead of humans in their drive-thru experience.

The aim is to reduce wait times and employee error, but a recent TikTok video to emerge shows there may be some way to go.

When TikTok user Ran (@resinsbiren), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in her local drive-thru restaurant, her order came back with an unexpected surprise addition.

The video has since racked up over 95,000 views.

Here's what happened:

The TikToker says she originally wanted to order her breakfast of one hash brown, one sweet tea, and a Coke. But, unfortunately, there were no people at the restaurant, only robots taking the orders.

As she was confirming her total, another car pulled up to the adjacent line and placed their order, which for some reason, caused her machine to add a Diet Coke to her order.

When she tried to fix her mistake with the A.I., it added 8 extra sweet teas to the order. Finally, the TikToker said she was fed up and drove off without food. re no people at the restaurant, only robots taking the orders.

As she was confirming her total, another car pulled up to the adjacent line and place their order, which for some reason, caused her machine to add a Diet Coke to her order.

When she tried to fix her mistake with the A.I., it proceeded to add 8 extra sweet teas to the order. Ran was fed up, and simply drove off without her food.

McDonald's in 2023

According to a recent report by Restaurant Dive, McDonald's drive-thru voice ordering accuracy rate is currently in the low 80% range.

As a result, one of every five orders will likely have an error or mistake.

This is below the company's drive-thru target of 95% and raises concerns about the effectiveness of AI technology. According to Eat This:

"In order for the chain to make wider use of AI, the system needs to improve accuracy from the current low 80% to the 95%-plus range. That means McDonald's wants the drive-thru "robot" to be able to accurately interpret the vast majority of spoken orders with little room for error."

Despite these challenges, McDonald's continues to roll out AI technology in its drive-thru.

The company believes this new technology will provide a more convenient and efficient customer experience, despite its challenges.

The aim of the AI drive-thru ordering system is to make the ordering process faster and more efficient.

Customers can place their orders directly with the machine, confirming the order and making any necessary alterations.

But even the CEO is aware of its current limitations.

As reported by CNBC, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told a conference this week that the technology will likely take more than one or two years to implement.

“Now there’s a big leap from going to 10 restaurants in Chicago to 14,000 restaurants across the U.S., with an infinite number of promo permutations, menu permutations, dialect permutations, weather — and on and on and on,” Kempczinski said.

However, only some people are fans of new technology.

TikTok users have been sharing their experiences with the AI drive-thru ordering system, and many have reported negative experiences.

For example, one customer claimed, "This is exactly why a person should take your order."

Another stated, "I prefer ordering from a real person."

McDonalds has 13,271 across the country as of February 07, 2023, with the most restaurants in California, followed by Texas and Florida (source).

Final thoughts

The use of AI in fast food drive-thru ordering systems is a developing story. We will keep you up to date here on Newsbreak.

To see how the chatbot works, see McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country.

