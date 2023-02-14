Walgreens' Modernization Efforts Spark Privacy Concerns as Cooler Screens Roll Out Across the Country

Photo by Cooler Screen website

Walgreens announced last year it was going to modernize the shopping experience at the drugstore chain by using digital screens on the cooler doors.

Their cooler doors aims to capture consumers by displaying deals, product information, and advertisements.

Yet many customers are left feeling confused and unclear about the purpose of the screens as it rolls out across the country.

TikTok user named Madison (@madisonrruby) shared a video showing the cooler screens in operation with the text overlay, "Now even stores are using filters to catfish us with products."

The video has garnered over 803,000 views, showing the significant attention the new doors have received.

Mixed reactions: Customers confused and frustrated with Walgreens’ digital screens

The response to the digital screens has been mixed, with many customers expressing confusion and frustration with the technology.

TikTok users have shared their reactions to the screens, with many asking

"What was wrong with the regular windows?"

And another said in the comments, referring to the 'catfishing' comment by the TikToker, meaning where things look better than they are online:

"Imagine the disappointment when you open it and they sold out of what you wanted."

While one person said on Twitter:

“The digital cooler screens at Walgreens made me watch an ad before it allowed me to know which door held the frozen pizzas.”

Photo by TikTok/@madisonrruby

Although some people thought the cooler doors, one saying "I thought they looked kinda cool."

While another said it may save energy, if you are indecisive:

"Know what's inside without standing with the door open for half an hour."

The screens' ability to track customer behavior and gather data raises concerns about privacy, and the impact of this technology on energy consumption remains to be seen.

The cutting-edge cooler doors: a look at Walgreens’ innovative screens

Photo by Cooler Systems website

The screens display the products inside the cooler doors, along with product information, prices, deals, and most notably, paid advertisements.

The platform uses motion sensors and cameras to gather information about the customer's presence, dwell time, and door openings, allowing Walgreens to gather data on merchandising and campaign performance.

The platform uses optical sensors to anonymously detect customer presence and interaction, raising privacy concerns.

Walgreens’ goal: To bring digital screens across the country

Despite the response on social media, Walgreens is committed to implementing the screens.

A Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement to CNN that Walgreens is “committed to exploring digital innovation in [an] effort to deliver new and different experiences for our customers.”

This will most likely begin with the company's closest locations and spread outward to encompass larger areas, giving both customers and Walgreens a chance to see how the technology works in a real-world setting.

There are 8,802 Walgreens stores across the United States, with the most number of stores in Florida, followed by Texas, and California.

Final thoughts

Walgreens, the drugstore store chain, has chosen to experiment with digital displays on their coolers in attempt to modernize their shopping experience.

However, the digital screens on cooler doors raises several questions about privacy, power consumption, and the changing shopping experience.

Although consumers were mixed about the purpose of the screens, Walgreens stands by its decision to implement them in order to provide additional revenue for their businesses.

What do you think?

