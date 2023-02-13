McDonald's Brings Back 90s Breakfast Staple, Fans Celebrate its Return in Select Cities

McDonald’s is getting in on the 90s nostalgia trend

Photo by Adobe/ licensed LELA

The McBreakfast Gods have answered our prayers: the bacon, sausage, and steak bagel sandwiches are back in 2023.

McDonald's was serving these sandwiches between 1999 and 2020. They also had a Spanish omelet version of the sandwich, which included sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, green peppers, and a unique breakfast sauce.

However, in 2020 when McDonald's introduced all-day breakfast service, as reported, they also discontinued the bagels on their menu.

A beloved menu item returns

Photo by McDonald's

Then last January, as reported by The Sun, many were disappointed when McDonald's announced that not only would the bagels no longer be available at any time but that they would be permanently removed from their menus entirely.

But now, the bagels are back again, according to sources.

In November 2022, McDonald's reintroduced them for a limited time but now four months later and they're still found.

There are 13,270 McDonald's restaurants across the United States and California has the most McDonald's locations with 1,189 restaurants, followed by Texas, and Florida (source).

Fans Rejoice

The return of the bagels has fans over the moon with excitement. "I will do unholy things for the steak egg and cheese bagel," one Reddit user wrote.

"A combo meal in the morning and I don't have to eat lunch and a very light dinner will do." Another user raved, "The bagels are back, baby! It's like a little piece of heaven in my hand."

The Catch

Unfortuntately, the bagels are currently only available in certain parts of across the country. It is unclear from McDonald's when or if they will be made available nationwide.

According to Eat This:

"After several fast-food news outlets reported about the return of bagel sandwiches this week, we reached out to McDonald's reps who confirmed that though bagels are no longer available nationwide, they are a regional offering and available at participating McDonald's restaurants in select markets, mentioning Columbus, Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, and other New England areas. They stressed that McDonald's Bagel Sandwiches are a limited-time offer at participating locations."

One fan on Reddit seemed to not care: "As long as they're still available in my area, I'll be a happy camper!"

Final thoughts

The return of the McDonald's bagel sandwiches has fast food fans happy for another 90s throwback.The egg and cheese bagels are still available in several parts of the country.

Even though it is unclear whether they will be brought back nationwide, some fans across the country are happy they can enjoy the beloved breakfast item once again.

What do you think about the return of McDonald's bagel?