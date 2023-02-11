Woman Claims Olive Garden Is Refilling Empty Wine Bottles with Boxed Wine in Video, But Employees Set Record Straight

The number one fear among restaurant diners, according to one wine director, is that they'll be taken advantage of and sold some ridiculously priced wine.

One TikTok user at Olive Garden shared the same fears in a video that has since gone viral.

In the 9-second video, a customer shows an open box of Vella wine resting on a counter behind the bar and several empty wine bottles on the other side of the counter.

The controversial video post garnered nearly 560,000 views within 24 hours.

Let's look at her claim in more detail.

Here's what happened:

@witchdoct0r777 If you work at olive garden please confirm or deny this #olivegarden #wine ♬ original sound - Blt

The TikToker posted a video on TikTok where she asked Olive Garden employees to confirm or deny her theory that the restaurant was refilling empty wine bottles with Vella boxed wine.

She pans to an open box of Vella wine resting on a counter behind the bar and several empty wine bottles on the other side of the counter.

"When we were at Olive Garden, they poured our wine from the bottle, but then we saw the boxes, and then they kept the empty bottles, so obviously they're filling the bottles with the boxes!" she said, although there is no evidence of wine bottles being filled in her video.

Olive Garden employees respond to her theory that they’re refilling empty wine bottles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GAvgD_0kitx1ZB00
"When in doubt, ask!" says the Olive Garden's wine page on the website.Photo byOlive Garden

While some viewers wanted to back up the TikToker's theory, others who said they work at Olive Garden dismissed it.

"There's this thing called Sangria," one person says drily.

“As someone who works at an Olive Garden the box wine is for sangrias,” they said, "just because you see them in the same room doesn’t mean they're connected."

Other alleged employees chimed in that the boxed wine is only used for the restaurant’s sangrias, such as its berry, watermelon, and green apple sangrias.

Some viewers pointed out that the bottles were likely being saved for recycling and inventory purposes, so they couldn’t be tossed out with the other trash.

“No, they have to recycle now, and (some) managers count the bottles at the end of day, to make sure the bartender wasn’t over pouring for a tip,” one user proposed.

Sample Olive Garden Wine For Free Before Buying It

Olive Garden's wine program has won several awards, including "America's Best Casual Dining Wine List" by the Monterey Wine Festival and the best wine program among the top 10 casual dining restaurants by the Wall Street Journal.

This includes providing a wide selection of wine, beer and other beverages, so it would be unlikely that they would stoop to using a different wine in place of an another bottle.

Olive Garden states on their website: “Further more, guests of drinking age are invited to sample a complimentary one ounce portion of any of Olive Garden’s wines to decide what tastes best for them.”

According to Reader’s Digest:

“Olive Garden is very proud of its award-winning wine program. They have over 25 different wines that range from “light and sweet to dry and full-bodied.” Guests over the age of 21 are encouraged to sample a complimentary one-ounce portion of any of their wines to see if they like it.”

As of February 6, 2023, there are 897 Olive Garden locations in the United States. Texas has the most Olive Garden locations with 104 stores, followed by California (78), and Florida (77).

Final thoughts

No one should have to worry about what’s in their wine glass when they’re out for a meal. However, this is case of customer deciding to make a coincidence go viral.

If you’re a fan of Olive Garden, take solace in their famous unlimited pasta and breadsticks, as well as their highly acclaimed wine list filled with some of the country’s best wineries. And if you are unsure, you can try a sample of the wine before you buy.

What do you think about this?

Have you enjoyed the wine at Olive Garden? Do you like to ask questions before ordering wine at a restaurant?

Share your honest thoughts on this topic by leaving a comment below, and let your friends and family know about it through social media.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

# California# Restaurants# Food# Food and Drinks# Controversy

Comments / 33

