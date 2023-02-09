McDonald's Customer Left Standing Ignored for Over 10 Minutes as McDonald's Employees Encourage Self-Order Kiosks

Photo by Shutterstock

Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and felt utterly ignored?

A recent video posted to TikTok shows a McDonald’s customer standing at the counter waiting to be helped, yet no employee acknowledged his presence.

When Jesus Delaputa (@chuydechingas) visited a McDonald’s, he found that the employees appeared to prioritize mobile and drive-thru orders over in-person customers – to the point that he was ignored for over 10 minutes.

Delaputa’s video has gone viral, and it’s clear he has struck a nerve with many viewers with over 91,000 views.

Here’s what happened:

In the video, Delaputa is seen waiting patiently at the counter while several employees do their business.

“Ten Minutes... Nothing. I haven’t been acknowledged.” Delaputa says in the video.

Commenters on the video speculated that the workers were too busy to take his order or that they were deliberately trying to steer customers towards the self-order kiosks.

Why did McDonald’s add kiosks in all their locations?

The company first tested self-checkout kiosks in 2003, but McDonald’s has been introducing kiosks to stores nationwide since 2020 to reduce labor costs.

According to Forbes, the company’s cost-effectiveness and consumer preference were the main factors that led to the change.

Steve Easterbrook, the CEO of McDonald’s, said in 2018, the company decided to introduce self-checkout kiosks due to the increasing number of customers. He noted that the system could boost the average check by up to 5 to 6%.

Self-checkout kiosks: The new McDonald’s employee?

Delaputa says he doesn't mind waiting but would have preferred to be recognised.

"I never mind waiting at McDonald's, but at least say hello, or be right there with you, or go for a hike," he wrote in the caption.

McDonald’s customers, and employees, took to the TikTok comments to express their opinion.

One user wrote: “Hi we'll be with you in just a few minutes" makes all the difference.”

Another added: “For everyone saying he was supposed to use the kiosk... that doesn't excuse the rude customer service. They could have politely told him that.”

While others were concerned about understaffing, "We are understaffed as well. We have signs that say kiosk only but if you need help you just might have to wait a little bit is all. We don't ignore."

But some argued that he shouldn’t have been ignored regardless of the workers’ priorities:

"People are telling you to go to the kiosk... you don't work there, but they do," one viewer commented.

As of January 30, 2023, there were 13,270 McDonald’s restaurants in the US. California has the most number of the company’s locations in the country, with 1,189. Followed by Texas (1,132), and Florida (858).

Final thoughts

Self-checkout kiosks seem to be a trend that is here to stay, and it is unlikely that millennial customers will give up their tendency to use the self-serve kiosks.

It’s clear that McDonald’s workers have been put in a difficult position – they don’t want to ignore customers. Still, they also have to keep up with the increased workload.

But the fact remains companies with kiosks need to take note of the situation and prioritize satisfying customers – not just reducing labor costs.

