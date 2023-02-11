Dolly Parton's Request for Bigger Mexican Pizza Answered by Taco Bell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6lOW_0kgcgbo600
Photo by Wes McFee on Unsplash

Taco Bell has heard the call of one of its most famous fans, Dolly Parton, and is now responding with a special version of its Mexican Pizza on her request.

The new Mexican Pizza is four times bigger than the original and will be available to select fans for Super Bowl weekend.

This comes after Parton told Insider that she wished the Mexican Pizza was bigger.

Parton said she loves the Mexican Pizza as it is, but she wanted to have "more of it."

Taco Bell says the Big A** Mexican Pizza will answer Parton's call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vwFl_0kgcgbo600
The big A** Mexican pizza for Super Bowl weekendPhoto byTaco Bell

Parton has been a fan of Mexican Pizza for some time.

She previously told Insider that when she and her husband go to Taco Bell, her usual order includes Mexican pizza, a Taco Supreme, and some rice and beans - and mild sauce.

The Big A** Mexican Pizza is made with layers of beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce, and a melted three-cheese blend between its three extra-large crispy tortilla shells.

The fast-food chain is releasing the Big A** Mexican Pizza in honor of this weekend's Super Bowl.

Super Bowl specials

But there's a catch: "The only problem is that the "Big A**" Mexican Pizza will only be available to rewards members" in Super Bowl country on Feb. 12.

While it won't be available everywhere, Taco Bell announced that anyone who orders a minimum of $20 through its delivery app on February 11 and 12 will get a free regular-sized Mexican Pizza.

This isn't the country music legend's first collaboration with Taco Bell. The chain reintroduced the discontinued menu item only a few months ago and cast Parton in a musical about a “'harrowing' story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza to life.”

As of December 5, 2022, there were 7,699 Taco Bell restaurants in the US, with 862 stores in California, followed by Texas with 685, and Florida with 469 stores.

