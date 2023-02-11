Dolly Parton's Request for Bigger Mexican Pizza Answered by Taco Bell

LELA News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T6lOW_0kgcgbo600
Photo byWes McFeeonUnsplash

Taco Bell has heard the call of one of its most famous fans, Dolly Parton, and is now responding with a special version of its Mexican Pizza on her request.

The new Mexican Pizza is four times bigger than the original and will be available to select fans for Super Bowl weekend.

This comes after Parton told Insider that she wished the Mexican Pizza was bigger.

Parton said she loves the Mexican Pizza as it is, but she wanted to have "more of it."

Taco Bell says the Big A** Mexican Pizza will answer Parton's call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19vwFl_0kgcgbo600
The big A** Mexican pizza for Super Bowl weekendPhoto byTaco Bell

Parton has been a fan of Mexican Pizza for some time.

She previously told Insider that when she and her husband go to Taco Bell, her usual order includes Mexican pizza, a Taco Supreme, and some rice and beans - and mild sauce.

The Big A** Mexican Pizza is made with layers of beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce, and a melted three-cheese blend between its three extra-large crispy tortilla shells.

The fast-food chain is releasing the Big A** Mexican Pizza in honor of this weekend's Super Bowl.

Super Bowl specials

But there's a catch: "The only problem is that the "Big A**" Mexican Pizza will only be available to rewards members" in Super Bowl country on Feb. 12.

While it won't be available everywhere, Taco Bell announced that anyone who orders a minimum of $20 through its delivery app on February 11 and 12 will get a free regular-sized Mexican Pizza.

This isn't the country music legend's first collaboration with Taco Bell. The chain reintroduced the discontinued menu item only a few months ago and cast Parton in a musical about a “'harrowing' story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza to life.”

As of December 5, 2022, there were 7,699 Taco Bell restaurants in the US, with 862 stores in California, followed by Texas with 685, and Florida with 469 stores.

What are your thoughts?

Feel free to share your honest comments below and share this story on social media with family and friends if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Taco Bell# Super Bowl# Entertainment# Restaurants

Comments / 19

Published by

Bringing you news from the world of fast food, retail & tech. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
62K followers

More from LELA News

Popeyes is Bringing Back Limited-Time Seafood Menu for Lent Season

Popeyes, the national fast-food chain known for its spicy fried chicken, is making a big splash this Lenten season with its limited-time seafood menu. The Lenten period, a 40-day fasting period leading up to Easter, has traditionally been a time for reflection, fasting, and penitence.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

California Employee Awarded $20K After Being Misgendered at Shake Shack

In a landmark case of gender discrimination, Shake Shack has agreed to pay a $20,000 settlement to a former employee who was allegedly misgendered while working at their Oakland location.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles pizzerias crack top 50 list

LA‘s pizza scene just got a major boost. Two local pizzerias made it to the top 50 in the United States. We all have our favorite pizza, but this is big news. The group from Italy spent an entire year examining an enormous number of pizzerias across the country to create this list.

Read full story

Dollar General Under Fire as Customer Locked in Store Due to Lack of Employees

Dollar General is a national discount retailer known for its low prices and convenient locations. Dollar General had 18,190 stores in 47 states as of February 25, 2022, with 1,709 of them located in Texas, 992 in Florida, and 246 in California. Dollar General's net sales in fiscal year 2021 were approximately 34.22 billion US dollars (source)

Read full story
104 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Some Romantic Los Angeles Restaurants to Keep in Mind for Your Next Special Occasion

When it comes to love, nothing beats a good meal. And here are some of the most romantic restaurants in the city. We’ve tried some of the most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Secret LA. These places are real gems, and you need to keep them in mind for your next special occasion.

Read full story

McDonald’s Customer Slams Drive-Thru Chatbot After it Adds 9 Extra Sweet Teas to Her Order, Sparking Debate

McDonald's has been testing artificial intelligence to use instead of humans in their drive-thru experience. The aim is to reduce wait times and employee error, but a recent TikTok video to emerge shows there may be some way to go.

Read full story
9 comments
Fulton County, NY

Long-Awaited Popeyes Chicken Set to Open in Late 2023 or Early 2024 Amid Delays

The much-anticipated opening of a new Popeyes location is on the horizon. Wikipedia overviews Popeyes, a popular fast-food chain known for its famous breaded fried chicken meals. The franchise has satisfied customers with its Southern fried chicken flavors since 1972. As a result, it has grown to become one of the largest chicken chains in the world.

Read full story
2 comments

Long-time Costco Employee Shares Insider Knowledge on Best Deals in the Store

It's easy to get overwhelmed at Costco by the products stacked high in the warehouse. So what better way to understand some of the hidden deals than an employee with 17 years experience at the store.

Read full story
3 comments

Walgreens' Modernization Efforts Spark Privacy Concerns as Cooler Screens Roll Out Across the Country

Walgreens announced last year it was going to modernize the shopping experience at the drugstore chain by using digital screens on the cooler doors. Their cooler doors aims to capture consumers by displaying deals, product information, and advertisements.

Read full story
13 comments

McDonald's Brings Back 90s Breakfast Staple, Fans Celebrate its Return in Select Cities

McDonald’s is getting in on the 90s nostalgia trend. The McBreakfast Gods have answered our prayers: the bacon, sausage, and steak bagel sandwiches are back in 2023. McDonald's was serving these sandwiches between 1999 and 2020. They also had a Spanish omelet version of the sandwich, which included sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, green peppers, and a unique breakfast sauce.

Read full story
78 comments

Woman Claims Olive Garden Is Refilling Empty Wine Bottles with Boxed Wine in Video, But Employees Set Record Straight

The number one fear among restaurant diners, according to one wine director, is that they'll be taken advantage of and sold some ridiculously priced wine. One TikTok user at Olive Garden shared the same fears in a video that has since gone viral.

Read full story
33 comments

McDonald's Customer Left Standing Ignored for Over 10 Minutes as McDonald's Employees Encourage Self-Order Kiosks

Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and felt utterly ignored?. A recent video posted to TikTok shows a McDonald’s customer standing at the counter waiting to be helped, yet no employee acknowledged his presence.

Read full story
461 comments

Man Captures Video of New Automated Drive-Thru Assistant 'Tori' at Carl's Jr, Sparking Debate

The age of automation has arrived, and fast food restaurants are the latest industry to feel its effects. Recently, a TikTok user Ochoa (@xx1keixx) shared a video of them ordering from a Carl's Jr. drive-thru, where they encountered an automated assistant named 'Tori'.

Read full story
19 comments

Woman Says She Found a Way To Carry Large Items At Target From Self Checkout: 'I worked there and even I didn’t know'

Shoppers are always looking for new ways to save time and money on social media, but one of the most useful hacks is hiding in plain sight at the Target self checkout - and even some employees seem to have missed it, according to this TikTok.

Read full story
8 comments

Employee Sheds Light on Jack in the Box Egg Roll Preparation, Sparking Debate

Have you ever wondered how Jack in the Box creates their famous egg rolls?. Recently, the mystery behind the egg rolls has been revealed after TikTok user @guessthejack posted a video showing the process of how Jack in the Box makes them.

Read full story
7 comments

Woman Avoids High Grocery Prices by Opting for Takeout Instead, Sparking Debate

The sky-high prices at the grocery store have some customers turning to takeout to save money. And while ordering out may sound like an expensive proposition, one TikTok user recently showed that takeout can be the more economical option.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Says 24 Eggs at Costco Are Unmatched Price in Video After Prices Up to 138% Higher Across Country, Sparking Debate

If you are looking for cheap eggs, you will need to know where to get them. Due to the rising prices of eggs, people are desperate to find affordable prices. As a result, social media is still on 'egg price watch'.

Read full story
50 comments

Man Claims He Received 'Please Don't Work At Walmart' Wage Increase After Recent Big Retailers' Pay Boosts

Are Home Depot workers celebrating their pay raises following Walmart's announcement of increased wages for their employees?. Reddit users began sharing their own Home Depot pay stubs after one user asked if everyone was getting a "please don't work at Walmart" pay raise or not.

Read full story
30 comments

Mom Left in Shock After Robot Server at Denny's Runs Off With Her Meal

Have you ever been in a restaurant and felt like you were waiting forever for your food? That might not be a problem if you're ever in this diner. Recently, a robot server has been scurrying away with customers' food, delivering it to them in a fraction of the time. Or should we say, take it from them.

Read full story
68 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy