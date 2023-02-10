Man Captures Video of New Automated Drive-Thru Assistant 'Tori' at Carl's Jr, Sparking Debate

The age of automation has arrived, and fast food restaurants are the latest industry to feel its effects.

Recently, a TikTok user Ochoa (@xx1keixx) shared a video of them ordering from a Carl's Jr. drive-thru, where they encountered an automated assistant named 'Tori'.

The video quickly went viral, sparking conversation about how automation changes customer service roles typically held by humans.

The video has amassed over 1.1 million views.

Here's what happened:

In the video, the Carl's Jr. customer was able to place their order with Tori, the automated assistant.

"Tori' took 55 seconds to take the order. We reported last year on QSR's drive-thru times report, and the average time for Carl Jr. in was 193.6 seconds per car.

According to Eat This, the humans at the Carl Jr. drive-thru already had an excellent track record:

Carl Jr. operates "some of the fastest and most accurate drive-thrus in the country... and your order will come out accurately 95.7% of the time—an impressive feat."

The bigger picture:

It has been on the cards for years before, when Carl's Jr CEO told Business Insider in March 2016, as reported by Forbes:

"Try a $15 minimum wage and see those jobs get automated out of existence."

Businesses have attempted to combat this staffing shortage by offering higher hourly rates to employees. Still, many fast-food chains embrace automation to keep up with customer orders.

The potential impact of automation on fast food workers has been a cause for concern.

Not only is automation likely to replace some entry-level customer service roles, but it has the potential to drive down wages and eliminate benefits.

What do people say?

While Tori could process the order relatively quickly, some viewers found her too slow.

"She took forever but didn't give attitude," one person commented.

Another compared Tori to a human worker, saying: "I wonder how these things handle complicated orders."

"At least we can understand what she is saying," said one commenter with over 1500 likes.

One TikTok user commented, "They asked for $20 an hour and Carl's Jr said bet."

While another agreed, saying: "This is what happens when they mandate $15 an hour."

As of November 28, 2022, there are 1,062 Carls Jr locations in the United States. California has the most Carls Jr locations in the United States, with 658 stores; followed by Arizona, and Oregon.

Final thoughts

This video raises questions about whether automation can adequately replace human customer service. And, raises the question of whether automation will ultimately lead to job loss in the fast food industry.

Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that automation is changing how we interact with fast-food restaurants.

What do you think about this?

