Woman Says She Found a Way To Carry Large Items At Target From Self Checkout: 'I worked there and even I didn’t know'

Shoppers are always looking for new ways to save time and money on social media, but one of the most useful hacks is hiding in plain sight at the Target self checkout - and even some employees seem to have missed it, according to this TikTok.

TikTok user Andrea Ariza (@andreaarizatips) recently shared her clever way for checking out quickly and easily when you have large items that can't fit in a bag.

In the text overlay she asks, "Do you know what this is for?"

The video has over 7.4 million views.

Here's what happened:

Ariza discovered a white strip with several Target logos on the side of the self-checkout machines. A closer examination revealed that the strip had two clear tape ends.

The TikToker shares her tip at the self-checkout at Target Photo by TikTok / @areaarizatips

Her hack involves using the Target logo strip with two ends of clear tape, allowing you to use the middle Target logo piece as a handle.

Peel one of the strips off the side and place it on any item that doesn't fit in a bag.

Peel one of the strips off the side Photo by TikTok / @andreaarizatips

By placing both taped ends on either side of the item, you can use the Target logo middle section as a handle.

The TikToker shows how to tape it to large purchases Photo by TikTok

This is easy to do and perfect for those trying to get through the grocery store quickly.

All you need is a self-checkout with the white strips that have the Target logo and two pieces of tape around your purchase. Shoppers can then carry large items that will fit in a bag.

This trick provides an easy and convenient way to ensure you can get your items home safely.

What do people say:

The revelation has since gone viral, with dozens of TikTok users flooding the video's comment section in amazement.

One user who said they used to work at Target admitted that they had just learned about the hack on their last day:

"I worked there and even I didn’t know till like 2 weeks before my last day."

"I never knew. I thought it was just a design," another said.

As of December 26, 2022, there were 1,948 Target stores in the US. California has the most number of Target stores (314), followed by Texas (154) and Florida (127 stores).

Takeaway

For years, Target and other retailers such as CVS have provided customers with tape handles to help them carry large items. Still, this provides an easier way to do it.

With clear tape ends and a Target logo handle, this hack is a simple yet effective solution for those who find themselves struggling with heavy items at the self checkout line.

What do you think about this?

