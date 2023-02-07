Employee Sheds Light on Jack in the Box Egg Roll Preparation, Sparking Debate

Photo by James R. Martin / Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered how Jack in the Box creates their famous egg rolls?

Recently, the mystery behind the egg rolls has been revealed after TikTok user @guessthejack posted a video showing the process of how Jack in the Box makes them.

The video has since gone viral, racking up over 34,000 views and sparking a debate online.

What is the secret behind the egg rolls and what is the surprising ingredient? Read on to find out more.

In the video, @guessthejack revealed that the egg rolls come pre-made and they are simply placed into the fryer until they are ready to eat.

The TikToker reveals how the egg rolls are cooked Photo by TikTok / @guessthejack

The ingredients list for Jack in the Box’s egg rolls is available online, and it includes cabbage, pork, celery, carrots, and a few other surprising ingredients.

The list also includes “textured vegetable protein product,” anchovy, and eggs.

What do people think?

The video quickly sparked a debate among TikTok users.

Many commenters insisted the egg rolls are better than any other chain restaurant, and that they’re well worth the wait.

Many customers on TikTok have expressed their love for the egg rolls, with one user saying, “Best egg rolls of any chain restaurant.”

Others have noted that the egg rolls take longer to make than other menu items, with another saying, “But they be taking so long to make.”

Photo by TikTok / @guessthejack

But not everyone is a fan of the egg rolls.

Some customers have noted that there is a slight fishy taste, which could be from the anchovy or fish sauce that is sometimes used in egg rolls.

“I stopped eating egg rolls, when I found out they have fish in them,” one user wrote.

It’s possible the umami (savory) taste comes from fish sauce, which is a common egg roll ingredient.

The Jumbo Egg Rolls released in 2021 are 50% larger and packed with more diced pork, cabbage, celery, carrots, onions, and spices, and a sweet and sour dipping sauce.

As of December 12, 2022, there are 2,169 Jack In The Box locations in the United States. California has the most Jack In The Box with 941 stores, followed by Texas (580) and Arizona (172).

Final thoughts

So, what does this mean for customers of Jack in the Box? The egg rolls from Jack in the Box have become a beloved snack for many, and thanks to the employee who revealed the secret behind them, customers are now able to better understand how they are made. No matter the outcome, this TikTok video has certainly sparked an important conversation about the food industry.

What do you think about this?

