Employee Sheds Light on Jack in the Box Egg Roll Preparation, Sparking Debate

LELA News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCh5R_0kfFSO6R00
Photo byJames R. Martin / Shutterstock

Have you ever wondered how Jack in the Box creates their famous egg rolls?

Recently, the mystery behind the egg rolls has been revealed after TikTok user @guessthejack posted a video showing the process of how Jack in the Box makes them.

The video has since gone viral, racking up over 34,000 views and sparking a debate online.

What is the secret behind the egg rolls and what is the surprising ingredient? Read on to find out more.

In the video, @guessthejack revealed that the egg rolls come pre-made and they are simply placed into the fryer until they are ready to eat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qq24Q_0kfFSO6R00
The TikToker reveals how the egg rolls are cookedPhoto byTikTok / @guessthejack

The ingredients list for Jack in the Box’s egg rolls is available online, and it includes cabbage, pork, celery, carrots, and a few other surprising ingredients.

The list also includes “textured vegetable protein product,” anchovy, and eggs.

What do people think?

The video quickly sparked a debate among TikTok users.

Many commenters insisted the egg rolls are better than any other chain restaurant, and that they’re well worth the wait.

Many customers on TikTok have expressed their love for the egg rolls, with one user saying, “Best egg rolls of any chain restaurant.”

Others have noted that the egg rolls take longer to make than other menu items, with another saying, “But they be taking so long to make.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8Kq4_0kfFSO6R00
Photo byTikTok / @guessthejack

But not everyone is a fan of the egg rolls.

Some customers have noted that there is a slight fishy taste, which could be from the anchovy or fish sauce that is sometimes used in egg rolls.

“I stopped eating egg rolls, when I found out they have fish in them,” one user wrote.

It’s possible the umami (savory) taste comes from fish sauce, which is a common egg roll ingredient.

The Jumbo Egg Rolls released in 2021 are 50% larger and packed with more diced pork, cabbage, celery, carrots, onions, and spices, and a sweet and sour dipping sauce.

As of December 12, 2022, there are 2,169 Jack In The Box locations in the United States. California has the most Jack In The Box with 941 stores, followed by Texas (580) and Arizona (172).

Final thoughts

So, what does this mean for customers of Jack in the Box? The egg rolls from Jack in the Box have become a beloved snack for many, and thanks to the employee who revealed the secret behind them, customers are now able to better understand how they are made. No matter the outcome, this TikTok video has certainly sparked an important conversation about the food industry.

What do you think about this?

What do you think of these egg rolls? Share your honest thoughts on this topic by leaving a comment below, and let your friends and family know about it through social media.

*Disclaimer:* This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Food and Drinks# Fast Food# Money# Restaurants

Comments / 4

Published by

Bringing you news and videos from the world of fast food, retail & tech. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
63K followers

More from LELA News

McDonald's Customer Left Standing Ignored for Over 10 Minutes as McDonald's Employees Encourage Self-Order Kiosks

Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and felt utterly ignored?. A recent video posted to TikTok shows a McDonald’s customer standing at the counter waiting to be helped, yet no employee acknowledged his presence.

Read full story
295 comments

Taco Bell Promises Bigger Mexican Pizza After Dolly Parton Request But There's Just One Problem for Some Super Bowl Fans

Taco Bell has heard the call of one of its most famous fans, Dolly Parton, and is now responding with a special version of its Mexican Pizza on her request. The new Mexican Pizza is four times bigger than the original and will be available to select fans for Super Bowl weekend.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

When Will Egg Prices Go Down? Falling Wholesale Prices Raise Hopes of Cheaper Eggs Still at Historical Highs

Egg prices have been rising since the deadly avian flu outbreak in 2022, leaving many to worry that the cost of buying a dozen eggs would remain high. Fortunately, egg prices may finally be coming down. According to the USDA, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs dropped by $0.58 to $3.29 a dozen at the end of January.

Read full story
7 comments

Man Records His Encounter With the New Automated Drive-Thru Assistant at Carl’s Jr. Drive Thru, Sparking Debate

Should businesses use A.I. assistants to replace human customer service staff?. The age of automation has arrived, and fast food restaurants are the latest industry to feel its effects.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Says She Found a Way To Carry Large Items At Target From Self Checkout: 'I worked there and even I didn’t know'

Shoppers are always looking for new ways to save time and money on social media, but one of the most useful hacks is hiding in plain sight at the Target self checkout - and even some employees seem to have missed it, according to this TikTok.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman Says She Avoids Rising Grocery Prices by Buying Takeout: "Why am I going to the grocery store anymore?"

The sky-high prices at the grocery store have some customers turning to takeout to save money. And while ordering out may sound like an expensive proposition, one TikTok user recently showed that takeout can be the more economical option.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Says 24 Eggs at Costco Are Unmatched Price in Video After Prices Up to 138% Higher Across Country, Sparking Debate

If you are looking for cheap eggs, you will need to know where to get them. Due to the rising prices of eggs, people are desperate to find affordable prices. As a result, social media is still on 'egg price watch'.

Read full story
50 comments

Man Claims He Received 'Please Don't Work At Walmart' Wage Increase After Recent Big Retailers' Pay Boosts

Are Home Depot workers celebrating their pay raises following Walmart's announcement of increased wages for their employees?. Reddit users began sharing their own Home Depot pay stubs after one user asked if everyone was getting a "please don't work at Walmart" pay raise or not.

Read full story
27 comments

Mom Left in Shock After Robot Server at Denny's Runs Off With Her Meal

Have you ever been in a restaurant and felt like you were waiting forever for your food? That might not be a problem if you're ever in this diner. Recently, a robot server has been scurrying away with customers' food, delivering it to them in a fraction of the time. Or should we say, take it from them.

Read full story
68 comments

Starbucks Employee Says Customers Order Coffees on Mobile Apps All Wrong at the Drive-Thru Speaker, Sparking Confusion

Are you thinking about using mobile ordering for your next Starbucks run? Don't be that person, says this barista in a now-viral video. Mobile ordering technology has become increasingly popular in the past few years, but there are better options than this one when you are in the drive-thru line.

Read full story
61 comments

Robot Server in Restaurant Causes Chaos as Drinks are Spilled, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

Robots are taking over yet another industry: the restaurant industry. But, not without some embarrassing mishaps along the way. A recent viral TikTok video posted by TikTok user @baggedglii shows a robot server dropping drinks on the floor at a restaurant. The clip has been viewed 4.5 million times since posted on Thursday.

Read full story
10 comments

KFC Fans Rejoice As 1990s Favorite Back on the Menu Across Country After Petitioning Success

KFC’s decision to make its fried chicken wrap a national menu item is a victory for its fans, who have been clamoring for the menu item since it was removed in 2014. KFC's Chicken Wrap has gained traction after a Change.org petition was created to bring back the beloved menu item that was removed from the KFC menu in 2014.

Read full story
135 comments

Woman Refuses to Tip for Carryout After 'Passive Aggressive' Receipt Insult, Sparks Debate on Tipping Etiquette

Are tips essential when you're picking up your carryout?. After a customer was called out by a server for failing to tip on a carryout meal at Outback, people are now wondering if tips are necessary in this situation.

Read full story
969 comments

Woman Says She Found a Way To Skip Long Lines for the Checkout When Shopping at Target: ‘I’m not going to wait’

A woman has shared a "hack" for skipping long checkout lines at Target, and people are divided on whether it's genius or just plain wrong. TikToker Camo (who posts under the handle @camocamille on TikTok) shares her tip for shopping at Target as she films the long lines for the checkout.

Read full story
103 comments

Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video

Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.

Read full story
521 comments
Louisiana State

Costco's Urban Takeover: Controversial Plans to Construct 800-Unit Apartment Sparks Debate

A new apartment building is being built on top of a Costco, and some people are not happy about it. Costco, the giant warehouse store selling bulk-sized groceries at low prices, is known for its large boxy buildings and sprawling parking lots.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman Says 'She Knows for Sure We're in a Recession Now' After Seeing Walmart's 2-Pack Sugar Cookies, Sparking Debate

The global economy is in flux, with many anxious about their finances and worried about a recession. A young Walmart customer filmed a display at Walmart offering two packs of sugar cookies and declared, "I know for sure we are in a recession right now."

Read full story
877 comments
California State

McDonald’s President Says California Law Proposal To Pay Fast-Food Workers $22 an Hour Is ’Costly and Job-Destroying'

In an open letter, McDonald's USA president John Erlinger slammed California lawmakers for passing a fast-food law that would raise hourly restaurant wages to $22 an hour, saying it would make it "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state.

Read full story
569 comments

Chick-fil-A's Accuracy Rate Takes a Hit: Man Left Disappointed by Missing Key Ingredient in Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken biscuits and high accuracy in delivering orders. Still, one Reddit user was recently left disappointed and surprised after their biscuit was sans chicken.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy