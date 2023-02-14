Woman Avoids High Grocery Prices by Opting for Takeout Instead, Sparking Debate

The sky-high prices at the grocery store have some customers turning to takeout to save money. And while ordering out may sound like an expensive proposition, one TikTok user recently showed that takeout can be the more economical option.

Angela (@ange_carini) recently posted a video on TikTok displaying her giant bowl of food from Cava.

Here's what happened:

@ange_carini I’m going to be that mom that says, “back when I was young movie tickets where only $7” 🫠🫠🫠 #expensivegroceries #fyp #whyiseverythingsoexpensive #costofgroceries #cava #groceryshopping #groceries #inflation ♬ original sound - Angela Carini

For $14, the bowl contained brown rice, feta cheese, dips, cucumbers, tortilla strips, and pitas. Not only did the meal fill her up, she claims, but it also lasted her two meals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbZDy_0kf2xQJk00
Photo byCava / yelp

“You can’t tell me that eating out is now more expensive than going to the grocery store,” Angela said in the now-viral video with over 787,800 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JNjZ_0kf2xQJk00
Harissa avocado chefs bowl at Cava CaliforniaPhoto byAimee A. on yelp

The big picture:

Food prices are high due to a variety of factors, including extreme weather, crop and livestock diseases, supply chain complications, and geopolitical unrest.

According to the consumer price index, the annual inflation rate fell to 6.5% in December, owing largely to the drop in gasoline prices from November to December. This is down from 7.1% in November and a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Eggs have been the most expensive grocery item due to the deadly avian flu, with prices increasing by 138% over the year.

According to CNN Business, 'Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up':

"Butter prices have also shot up 27%, flour 24.9%, bread 15.7%, milk 14.7%, coffee 14.6%, chicken 12%, and fruits and vegetables 9.7%."

What do people think?

This sentiment was echoed by many viewers, who noted that when you factor in the time and cost of buying the ingredients, prepping them, and washing the dishes afterward, takeout can be the cheaper option.

"This is especially true for healthier foods," one viewer commented, "Buying all fresh ingredients is so expensive"

However, other viewers disagreed, pointing out that takeout is cheaper only if you feed one person.

“If you are feeding 3 kids + yourself it’s a different story,” one person remarked.

Another added: "When I hear this it just tells me that we don’t teach people how to shop or cook. It still remains much cheaper to shop if you’re doing it right."

Cava Grill has 253 restaurants in the United States, including stores across 12 states in the East Coast, Texas and Southern California.

Final thoughts

Overall, the cost of food prices is still high, and it’s no surprise that some people are turning to takeout to save money.

As the past couple of years continues to take its toll on the economy and grocery prices continue to increase, takeout may be the more economical option for many.

What do you think about this?

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

