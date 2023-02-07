Man Claims He Received 'Please Don't Work At Walmart' Wage Increase After Recent Big Retailers' Pay Boosts

Photo by Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

Are Home Depot workers celebrating their pay raises following Walmart's announcement of increased wages for their employees?

Reddit users began sharing their own Home Depot pay stubs after one user asked if everyone was getting a "please don't work at Walmart" pay raise or not.

The employee explains that he was given the raise one week after Walmart anounced their pay rises for employees.

Here's what happened:

u/Fearless-Outside9665 shared a story about his upcoming pay rise that he dubbed the 'Please don't work at Walmart' raise.

He says in his post he was allegedly told not to mention it but shared it with fellow workers as, "it's not illegal and it's a normal thing to talk about."

The alleged Home Depot employee claims to have gone from from $16.50 to $19.25 per hour.

"That's enough of a jump to let you enjoy your job I hope?" asks one associate.

Some Home Depot workers are saying they have received raises and they couldn't be happier.

A few users across the country shared their own salary increases: most of these raises ranged from one to nearly three dollars per hour.

Competition for retail staff intensifies after Walmart announcement

Walmart and Costco gave over 400,000 workers a raise, according to CBS on January 24, 2023.

The pay increase had been driven by competition between the two companies, as they vie for a larger share of the online shopping market, which has seen a surge in demand since March 2020. Amazon, who previously raised their minimum wage, has also put pressure on the other two companies to match their wages.

Home Depot shifts how it pays hourly workers

The pay rise comes at a time when Home Depot recently announced a major shift in how it pays its hourly employees, transitioning from a practice of rounding total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes to paying associates to the nearest minute based on exact time punches.

This change has been met with some resistance, as previous lawsuits have been brought against Home Depot alleging issues with compensation in connection to its rounding practices.

Although the practice of rounding is allowed under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Home Depot is taking extra precaution to ensure its employees are compensated properly for their time worked.

Home Depot increase in sales for third quarter net sales

According to latest figures, Home Depot's stock has also been on the rise in recent months. Home Depot, a large home improvement retailer, had more than 2,300 stores and 500,000 workers at the end of October and reported a 5.6% increase in its third-quarter net sales.

As of September 28, 2022, there are 1,993 Home Depot stores in the United States. California has the most with 233 stores, followed by Texas and Florida.

Final thoughts

Retailers such as Home Depot, Costco and Walmart are seeing the effects of increased competition for staff in the retail sector, after Amazon's rise to prominence in the 2010's.

With workers struggling to support their families with an increase in cost of living, as well as staff shortages, pay rises have become a priority for many workers.

In a recent article we reported on a a former Dairy Queen employee that made $32 an hour working at Dairy Queen while she only made $19.50 at Wells Fargo.

