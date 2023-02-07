Man Claims He Received 'Please Don't Work At Walmart' Wage Increase After Recent Big Retailers' Pay Boosts

LELA News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHtSK_0kdvNJ0b00
Photo byMike Mozart / CC BY 2.0

Are Home Depot workers celebrating their pay raises following Walmart's announcement of increased wages for their employees?

Reddit users began sharing their own Home Depot pay stubs after one user asked if everyone was getting a "please don't work at Walmart" pay raise or not.

The employee explains that he was given the raise one week after Walmart anounced their pay rises for employees.

Here's what happened:

u/Fearless-Outside9665 shared a story about his upcoming pay rise that he dubbed the 'Please don't work at Walmart' raise.

He says in his post he was allegedly told not to mention it but shared it with fellow workers as, "it's not illegal and it's a normal thing to talk about."

The alleged Home Depot employee claims to have gone from from $16.50 to $19.25 per hour.

"That's enough of a jump to let you enjoy your job I hope?" asks one associate.

Some Home Depot workers are saying they have received raises and they couldn't be happier.

A few users across the country shared their own salary increases: most of these raises ranged from one to nearly three dollars per hour.

Competition for retail staff intensifies after Walmart announcement

Walmart and Costco gave over 400,000 workers a raise, according to CBS on January 24, 2023.

The pay increase had been driven by competition between the two companies, as they vie for a larger share of the online shopping market, which has seen a surge in demand since March 2020. Amazon, who previously raised their minimum wage, has also put pressure on the other two companies to match their wages.

Home Depot shifts how it pays hourly workers

The pay rise comes at a time when Home Depot recently announced a major shift in how it pays its hourly employees, transitioning from a practice of rounding total shift time up or down to the nearest 15 minutes to paying associates to the nearest minute based on exact time punches.

This change has been met with some resistance, as previous lawsuits have been brought against Home Depot alleging issues with compensation in connection to its rounding practices.

Although the practice of rounding is allowed under the Fair Labor Standards Act, Home Depot is taking extra precaution to ensure its employees are compensated properly for their time worked.

Home Depot increase in sales for third quarter net sales

According to latest figures, Home Depot's stock has also been on the rise in recent months. Home Depot, a large home improvement retailer, had more than 2,300 stores and 500,000 workers at the end of October and reported a 5.6% increase in its third-quarter net sales.

As of September 28, 2022, there are 1,993 Home Depot stores in the United States. California has the most with 233 stores, followed by Texas and Florida.

Final thoughts

Retailers such as Home Depot, Costco and Walmart are seeing the effects of increased competition for staff in the retail sector, after Amazon's rise to prominence in the 2010's.

With workers struggling to support their families with an increase in cost of living, as well as staff shortages, pay rises have become a priority for many workers.

In a recent article we reported on a a former Dairy Queen employee that made $32 an hour working at Dairy Queen while she only made $19.50 at Wells Fargo.

What do you think about this?

What do you think about this? Share in the comments below or on social media and follow LELA for more food and retail news and analysis.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# Economy# Stores# Money# Business

Comments / 27

Published by

Bringing you news and videos from the world of fast food, retail & tech. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
63K followers

More from LELA News

McDonald's Customer Left Standing Ignored for Over 10 Minutes as McDonald's Employees Encourage Self-Order Kiosks

Have you ever been to a fast food restaurant and felt utterly ignored?. A recent video posted to TikTok shows a McDonald’s customer standing at the counter waiting to be helped, yet no employee acknowledged his presence.

Read full story
296 comments

Taco Bell Promises Bigger Mexican Pizza After Dolly Parton Request But There's Just One Problem for Some Super Bowl Fans

Taco Bell has heard the call of one of its most famous fans, Dolly Parton, and is now responding with a special version of its Mexican Pizza on her request. The new Mexican Pizza is four times bigger than the original and will be available to select fans for Super Bowl weekend.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

When Will Egg Prices Go Down? Falling Wholesale Prices Raise Hopes of Cheaper Eggs Still at Historical Highs

Egg prices have been rising since the deadly avian flu outbreak in 2022, leaving many to worry that the cost of buying a dozen eggs would remain high. Fortunately, egg prices may finally be coming down. According to the USDA, the wholesale price for a dozen eggs dropped by $0.58 to $3.29 a dozen at the end of January.

Read full story
7 comments

Man Records His Encounter With the New Automated Drive-Thru Assistant at Carl’s Jr. Drive Thru, Sparking Debate

Should businesses use A.I. assistants to replace human customer service staff?. The age of automation has arrived, and fast food restaurants are the latest industry to feel its effects.

Read full story
12 comments

Woman Says She Found a Way To Carry Large Items At Target From Self Checkout: 'I worked there and even I didn’t know'

Shoppers are always looking for new ways to save time and money on social media, but one of the most useful hacks is hiding in plain sight at the Target self checkout - and even some employees seem to have missed it, according to this TikTok.

Read full story
8 comments

Employee Sheds Light on Jack in the Box Egg Roll Preparation, Sparking Debate

Have you ever wondered how Jack in the Box creates their famous egg rolls?. Recently, the mystery behind the egg rolls has been revealed after TikTok user @guessthejack posted a video showing the process of how Jack in the Box makes them.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman Says She Avoids Rising Grocery Prices by Buying Takeout: "Why am I going to the grocery store anymore?"

The sky-high prices at the grocery store have some customers turning to takeout to save money. And while ordering out may sound like an expensive proposition, one TikTok user recently showed that takeout can be the more economical option.

Read full story
9 comments

Woman Says 24 Eggs at Costco Are Unmatched Price in Video After Prices Up to 138% Higher Across Country, Sparking Debate

If you are looking for cheap eggs, you will need to know where to get them. Due to the rising prices of eggs, people are desperate to find affordable prices. As a result, social media is still on 'egg price watch'.

Read full story
50 comments

Mom Left in Shock After Robot Server at Denny's Runs Off With Her Meal

Have you ever been in a restaurant and felt like you were waiting forever for your food? That might not be a problem if you're ever in this diner. Recently, a robot server has been scurrying away with customers' food, delivering it to them in a fraction of the time. Or should we say, take it from them.

Read full story
68 comments

Starbucks Employee Says Customers Order Coffees on Mobile Apps All Wrong at the Drive-Thru Speaker, Sparking Confusion

Are you thinking about using mobile ordering for your next Starbucks run? Don't be that person, says this barista in a now-viral video. Mobile ordering technology has become increasingly popular in the past few years, but there are better options than this one when you are in the drive-thru line.

Read full story
61 comments

Robot Server in Restaurant Causes Chaos as Drinks are Spilled, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

Robots are taking over yet another industry: the restaurant industry. But, not without some embarrassing mishaps along the way. A recent viral TikTok video posted by TikTok user @baggedglii shows a robot server dropping drinks on the floor at a restaurant. The clip has been viewed 4.5 million times since posted on Thursday.

Read full story
10 comments

KFC Fans Rejoice As 1990s Favorite Back on the Menu Across Country After Petitioning Success

KFC’s decision to make its fried chicken wrap a national menu item is a victory for its fans, who have been clamoring for the menu item since it was removed in 2014. KFC's Chicken Wrap has gained traction after a Change.org petition was created to bring back the beloved menu item that was removed from the KFC menu in 2014.

Read full story
135 comments

Woman Refuses to Tip for Carryout After 'Passive Aggressive' Receipt Insult, Sparks Debate on Tipping Etiquette

Are tips essential when you're picking up your carryout?. After a customer was called out by a server for failing to tip on a carryout meal at Outback, people are now wondering if tips are necessary in this situation.

Read full story
969 comments

Woman Says She Found a Way To Skip Long Lines for the Checkout When Shopping at Target: ‘I’m not going to wait’

A woman has shared a "hack" for skipping long checkout lines at Target, and people are divided on whether it's genius or just plain wrong. TikToker Camo (who posts under the handle @camocamille on TikTok) shares her tip for shopping at Target as she films the long lines for the checkout.

Read full story
103 comments

Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video

Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?. Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.

Read full story
521 comments
Louisiana State

Costco's Urban Takeover: Controversial Plans to Construct 800-Unit Apartment Sparks Debate

A new apartment building is being built on top of a Costco, and some people are not happy about it. Costco, the giant warehouse store selling bulk-sized groceries at low prices, is known for its large boxy buildings and sprawling parking lots.

Read full story
29 comments

Woman Says 'She Knows for Sure We're in a Recession Now' After Seeing Walmart's 2-Pack Sugar Cookies, Sparking Debate

The global economy is in flux, with many anxious about their finances and worried about a recession. A young Walmart customer filmed a display at Walmart offering two packs of sugar cookies and declared, "I know for sure we are in a recession right now."

Read full story
877 comments
California State

McDonald’s President Says California Law Proposal To Pay Fast-Food Workers $22 an Hour Is ’Costly and Job-Destroying'

In an open letter, McDonald's USA president John Erlinger slammed California lawmakers for passing a fast-food law that would raise hourly restaurant wages to $22 an hour, saying it would make it "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state.

Read full story
569 comments

Chick-fil-A's Accuracy Rate Takes a Hit: Man Left Disappointed by Missing Key Ingredient in Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A is known for its delicious chicken biscuits and high accuracy in delivering orders. Still, one Reddit user was recently left disappointed and surprised after their biscuit was sans chicken.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy