Mom Left in Shock After Robot Server at Denny's Runs Off With Her Meal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgvTl_0kdIEncb00
Photo byCC BY-SA 3.0

Have you ever been in a restaurant and felt like you were waiting forever for your food? That might not be a problem if you're ever in this diner.

Recently, a robot server has been scurrying away with customers' food, delivering it to them in a fraction of the time. Or should we say, take it from them.

A video of the robot server, Sunny, has gone viral on Tik Tok, with over 1.5 million views.

The text overlay reads, "My mom sent me this video of a robotic server at Denny's... wait for it."

Here’s what happened

The interaction between the Denny's robot server and customers went viral, highlighting the confusion and surprise these robots can bring to the restaurant experience.

In the video, the robot named "Sunny" arrived with several dishes, leading the guests to ask if they should take the food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AuwHB_0kdIEncb00
Photo byTikTok

Sunny said, "Enjoy," before continuing on its way - but scooted away with the final plate of food, too.

“Oh, you almost had it! You’ve gotta be quicker than that,” said one of the other diners at the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPZ3r_0kdIEncb00
Photo byTikTok

The big picture:

Sunny is a Servi robot from Bear Robotics and is "100% Self-Driving" using an advanced LiDar sensor and multiple cameras.

The CEO of Bear Robotics said that the robots are designed to be a tool for the existing workforce and are intended to ease a restaurant's day-to-day operations.

While this may be convenient for restaurant owners, it could be a looming issue for people who depend on food service jobs.

What do people say?

While some users love the idea of robot servers, there were some funny comments about where the robot server wanted to be so fast:

"Sunny was headed out for a smoke break," said one comment, with over 12,000 likes.

Another joked: "I was exactly like this when I waitressed the overnight shift at Denny's."

But this isn't just a funny moment.

The video has brought up conversations about the impact of robots on the food service industry — including the fact that many people will be out of work.

“Our waitress was almost crying when they were testing these,” said one alleged employee, “She’s worked there for 20 years without having to worry about job security till now.”

As of January 24, 2023, the United States had 1,427 Denny's locations. California has the most Denny's with 367 locations, followed by Texas (205) and Florida (122).

Final thoughts

You just saw a robot go haywire at Denny's. Will robots take over restaurants or do they have some way to go - what do you think?

Recently we reported on what happens when a woman stumbles upon ‘futuristic’ McDonald’s over Christmas: ‘No humans work here, just machines.’

What do you think about this?

Share your honest thoughts and experiences by leaving a comment below, and feel free to let your friends and family know about it through social media if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Comments / 68

