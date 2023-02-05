Starbucks Employee Says Customers Order Coffees on Mobile Apps All Wrong at the Drive-Thru Speaker, Sparking Confusion

Are you thinking about using mobile ordering for your next Starbucks run? Don't be that person, says this barista in a now-viral video.

Mobile ordering technology has become increasingly popular in the past few years, but there are better options than this one when you are in the drive-thru line.

Starbucks barista and TikTok user Danielle (@thehighbarista) has gone viral on TikTok with over 49,000 views. She explains why mobile ordering in the drive-thru at Starbucks is not a time-saving solution.

But it has left some customers needing clarification.

Here's what happened:

According to Danielle, when customers place mobile orders at the drive-thru, it disrupts the flow of the baristas and keeps customers waiting longer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKhS1_0kcXwbOL00
The TikToker explains when baristas "don't like when someone puts their mobile order in drive thru"Photo byTikTok / @thehighbarista

"So, when you come to the speaker and say, 'I just put my mobile order in right now,' and we see it come through, we don't have as much time to keep that going, get you going, and get everyone else out of there," she explained.

Danielle explained that Starbucks establishes drive-thru goals to ensure that customers are served and on their way as soon as possible.

Although she stated it is not the responsibility of customers to assist baristas in achieving these goals: "Help us help you help us," she says.

The big picture:

Mobile ordering while in the drive-thru line can be challenging for both the customer and the barista.

It can be difficult for the barista to track orders as they come in, especially if the customer's order is complicated.

It can also be difficult for customers to accurately communicate their order and payment information through the app.

There are also times when the app may experience technical difficulties, which can cause delays or confusion.

What Do People Think?

Starbucks customers have been surprised by the revelation that mobile orders aren't always welcome at drive-thrus.

Some customers question why they should skip the app; others are grateful for Danielle's message.

"So it's better to just skip the app, cause the window order is made faster?" one comment said.

Another said, "So frustrating, especially during peak!"

Baristas worldwide have also joined in on this debate—and many agree with Danielle.

One said: "Today I opened and this lady placed a 13 drink order online and 3 minutes later, she came through the drive. We were just 4 people at 5am."

As of January 23, 2023, there were over 15,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S. California has the most locations, followed by Texas and Florida.

Final thoughts

Overall, the consensus is that mobile orders should be placed ahead of time, not at the drive-thru itself. It may seem like a good idea, but this barista explains it's often more trouble than it's worth. Customers may be unhappy with the extra step.

What do you think about this?

