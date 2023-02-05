Robot Server in Restaurant Causes Chaos as Drinks are Spilled, Sparking Debate Over Robots in Workplace

Photo by adobe / licensed LELA

Robots are taking over yet another industry: the restaurant industry. But, not without some embarrassing mishaps along the way.

A recent viral TikTok video posted by TikTok user @baggedglii shows a robot server dropping drinks on the floor at a restaurant. The clip has been viewed 4.5 million times since posted on Thursday.

“Just trying to record these cool drink serving robots and this happens,” says the caption.

The video shows two robots serving drinks to customers in what appears to be a restaurant or cafe setting. One of them drops its tray of beverages, which then spills all over the floor in front of it.

The video shows a robot server at a restaurant waiting to round a corner. But, instead of delivering the drinks, the robot spills them on the floor.

TikToker says in the text overlay, "This new Ai Robot technology crazy." Photo by TikTok / @baggedglii

Some users have cracked jokes about the accident, saying the robot must be embarrassed by its mistake.

One user wrote, “The robots are tired, overworked and underpaid too!”

"He's new, he's trying his best," another joked.

"Why am I embarrassed for it?" added another TikToker.

Will robots take over the industry? Are restaurants too cheap to pay human servers?

But the incident raises more serious questions.

Some people are questioning the efficiency of robot servers and whether they can really take the place of human servers.

For example, is the restaurant industry ready for the robot revolution? Is this technology really going to solve problems or create new ones?

The truth is that robots are still far from perfect.

Human interactions are often needed to fix any issues that arise. For example, in the viral video, a human had to clean up the mess left by the robot server.

Robots may be able to save time and money, but they can’t replace the human touch. That’s why some restaurants hesitate to employ robots, and some consumers are still skeptical of their efficacy.

The other issue is cost.

Automated machines are costly, and restaurants must pay for the technology and maintenance. That’s why some restaurants have opted to use robots only in certain parts of the restaurant, such as for taking orders and delivering food.

Despite all this, robots are still gaining popularity in the restaurant industry.

More technology in restaurants is on its way, according to Nation’s Restaurant News recent report on predictions for the industry.

Some restaurants use robots to take orders, deliver, and even cook food. And in some cases, robots are even being used to serve drinks.

According to CNBC, as fast food companies like Chipotle look to improve operations with robotics, they're also looking for ways to reduce the number of employees required in the back of the restaurant.

As retailers and restaurants grapple with rising minimum wages and a scarcity of qualified workers, they are experimenting with automation and robotic systems.

Over the past year, we have reported on robots in the workplace when a guest was surprised by hotel robot after ordering Taco Bell in room, and what happens when a woman stumbles upon ‘futuristic’ McDonald’s over Christmas: ‘No humans work here, just machines’.

Final thoughts

So, are restaurants ready for the robot revolution? That’s a tricky question to answer. There’s no doubt that robots can be helpful in some situations.

However, it’s still unclear how well they’ll function in all areas of the restaurant industry.

Until then, we’ll have to wait and see if robots can live up to the hype.

What are your thoughts?

