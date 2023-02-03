Woman Says She Found a Way To Skip Long Lines for the Checkout When Shopping at Target: ‘I’m not going to wait’

Photo by Adobe / licensed: LELA

A woman has shared a "hack" for skipping long checkout lines at Target, and people are divided on whether it's genius or just plain wrong.

TikToker Camo (who posts under the handle @camocamille on TikTok) shares her tip for shopping at Target as she films the long lines for the checkout.

The now-viral video struck a chord with over 5.4 million views.

Here's what happened

"One thing about me b***h, I'm not going to wait," Camo says in the clip, after showing a long line of shoppers waiting for their turn to have their items rung up.

"Otherwise I'm putting everything back," she captions her TikTok video.

The TikToker pans the camera to show the long line waiting for the checkout. Photo by TikTok / @camocamille

She then takes the items she was carrying through the store to a relatively empty Starbucks line: "That's more like it."

The video then cuts to her finished beverage being rung up, along with the items she planned to buy from Target.

The TikToker says she buys her coffee at Starbucks at the same time as ringing up her Target purchases. Photo by TikTok

The trick? According to Camo, ordering a drink at the Starbucks kiosk located in many Target stores and having your items rung up along with your drink.

"And that's how you knock out two birds with one stone," says the TikToker.

The big picture:

Why is there always a Starbucks in Target?

In 1999, these two separate companies formed a partnership. Starbucks licenced its brand to Target, allowing them to sell Starbucks products in their stores.

Target hires and manages baristas, but customers continue to receive Starbucks menu items.

According to Target in 2016, "We now have over 1,300 Starbucks cafés in our stores across the country, making them a popular stop for guests on their Target runs."

As of January 23, 2023, there are 1,948 Target retail stores in the United States (via Scrapehero). California has the most Target locations in the United States, with 314 retail stores, followed by Texas, and Florida.

What Do People Think?

Comments on the video were mixed, with most people surprised to see Target items at the Starbucks checkout.

"Wait, how did I not know you could do this," said one comment, with over 65,000 likes.

"At our Target we don't ring people out at Starbucks or the return desk so this doesn't work at all locations," replied an alleged Target employee.

A few people shared they go to the checkout in the electronics department because it's quieter, one person saying: "I've been doing this or purchasing in electronics. Electronics never has a line, though."

Many TikTokers who were already aware of this "hack" told Camo that she was revealing the secret and ruining it for everyone, saying people will now try to check out an entire shopping cart of goods at Starbucks.

