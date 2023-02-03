Burger King's Whopper Exposed: Employees Reveal How "Flame Grilled" Burgers Are Cooked in Video

Photo by Adobe / licensed LELA

Have you ever wondered what "flame-grilled" means in a Burger King whopper?

Even though Burger King proudly claims that its burgers are "flame-grilled," some customers have doubted the restaurant does it at all, according to this now-viral TikTok's at least.

TikTok user Nick (@nickjett) posted a video showing how Burger King cooks its burgers sparking a debate online, which has racked up over 7.4 million views.

“Love me a whopper,” the user captioned the video, that shows grilling Whopper burgers.

Burger King uses flame-grilling machines transporting meat along a conveyor belt with top and bottom burners.

When the patty is done cooking, it is moved to a tray and assembled into a burger.

On the Burger King website, they state they have been flame grilling since 1954: “At Burger King, we have been flame-grilling since the day we started in 1954. That’s right since day one. We only use real fire to give you the beef patty you deserve.”

What makes the flame-grilled burger style so desired? David Bruno, a chef and associate professor at the Culinary Institute of America tells QSR:

“The taste of food that is grilled is unique. It has a charred, somewhat smoky flavor that is difficult to match.”

Fans of flame grilling claim that it gives them the juiciest burgers, while stovetop grilling purists say that using flames to grill burgers is not as good.

It seems the flame-grilled burger war is not over.

What Do People Think?

Many commenters on the video were surprised that Burger King lived up to its claim.

“It is in fact flame grilled,” one user wrote, with 17,500 likes.

“I never knew this is how they made them,” another said.

““I’m not sure why, but I’m so surprised,” a third said. “I work at McDonald’s, and we cook on the grill.”

“This actually looks cleaner than the BK in my town,” said another TikToker.

“My Burger King around here just takes them out of the freezer and puts them on a burger,” one TikToker joked.

As of December 26, 2022, there were 7,257 Burger King restaurants in the US. The state with the largest number of is Texas, with over 500 stores, followed by Florida (570), and California (555).

Final thoughts

So, it seems that the controversy surrounding Burger King’s flame-grilling method has been put to rest—at least for now.

But, who knows, maybe this video will inspire other fast-food chains to be more transparent about how they cook their food.

What do you think about this?

