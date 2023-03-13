Wellpinit, WA

Spokane Tribal Police Department Asking For Help Locating Missing Man

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RTX9_0lEdLFIt00
Missing Person Tomni Bigcrane Wellpinit, WashingtonPhoto bySpokane Tribal Police/Public Facebook page

UPDATE: Tomni has been located. Thank you to everyone who helped search.

The Spokane Tribal Police Department located in Wellpinit, Washington, is asking for help locating 32-year-old Tomni Bigcrane. According to reports from Spokane Tribal Police, Tomni Bigcrane was last seen in the Wellpinit area on February 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am.

No one has seen or heard from Tomni since that date. Tomni’s family, friends, and community are all very concerned about his safety and well-being. It’s not unusual for Tomni to frequent the Spokane area. Tomni is 32 years old.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Tomni Bigcrane is 5’9” and approximately 120 pounds. Tomni has black hair and brown eyes. Tomni also has several scars on both of his forearms and on his forehead. When last seen, Tomni was wearing black sweatpants, a green puffy jacket, dark brown boots, and a black beanie.

If you’ve seen Tomni Bigcrane or have any information regarding Tomni Bigcrane’s missing person case, please notify the Spokane Tribal Police Department Detective Shockley at: 509.258.4569 or 509.258.4400. You can reference case number: 23-0074. If you prefer you can remain anonymous. Tomni Bigcrane’s family, friends, and community appreciate any and all information that you can offer to help solve this missing person’s case.

The Wellpinit Police Department is located at:

6203 Ford-Wellpinit Road

Wellpinit, Washington

99040

509.258.4569

509.258.4400

Phones are manned 24 hours a day, 7 days per week including weekends and holidays.

The Spokane Tribal Police Department and Tomni Bigcrane’s family, friends, and community appreciate your watchful eyes as they search for Tomni Bigcrane.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Missing Person# Wellpinit Washington# Missing Indigenous Person Aler# Tomni Bigcrane

Comments / 0

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
55K followers

More from Lefty Graves

8 year old girl sent to bedroom as punishment hangs ‘help me’ sign out bedroom window

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. Being a parent is never easy, even for the parent who has been a foster parent or a step-parent and raised many children. My friend Shay had recently gotten married and her new husband had custody of his 2 children. The girl was 8 years old and the boy was 5 years old.

Read full story
5 comments

Mans accidentally discovers his car key opens and starts wrong car

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend Angela’s husband received his father’s car when his father passed away. He flew over to the other side of the state to retrieve the car and drive it home. He had had the ‘new’ car for several months when he went to the local grocery store one afternoon to grab a few things.

Read full story

Military man gets caught cheating; wife gets the last laugh

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend Hilary was married to a military man. Hilary was very proud of her husband, James and things seemed to be going well for them. Hilary had a part-time job as a cashier at a local shop and James was stationed nearby. They shared an apartment near the base and Hilary thought everything was great.

Read full story
5 comments

Man calls wife on his cell phone to release him from chicken coop

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend, her husband, and their two children live on a farm. Everyone has a cell phone and they also have a landline that is used on rare occasions. The other day my friend called me up laughing hysterically. I asked her what was so funny.

Read full story
1 comments

Man walks into grocery store and demands all of their banana boxes when they’re empty

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. My adult daughter and I had a lot of errands to run on a recent outing. We saved the grocery store for last. Upon arrival, my daughter opted to remain in the vehicle. I ran in to collect the items on our short grocery list.

Read full story
4 comments

Teens boyfriend cheats on girlfriend then can't understand why she won't take him back

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. During high school, I had two very close friends. Amy and Emma. Emma was dating Amy’s older brother and they had been dating for about two years. Things were going well for them and everyone assumed that eventually, after college, the two would marry one another.

Read full story

Teen leaves home Christmas day because parents gave his sister a gaming system, and he only got a frying pan

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. For many years I worked as a youth advocate for our local church in a small town in Washington state. We had many youths involved in the youth program, and I knew them all by name. Over time, I came to know their families and who they mostly hung out with. I knew personal details about many of them that no one else knew because they just ‘needed someone to talk to.’

Read full story
11 comments

An innocent passive comment by a bystander upsets man in line at shop

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. My daughter and I were standing in line in a store in Washington state recently when we observed some strange actions by a man that was ahead of us in line. The man had already stated that he was homeless and needed some help. He was dirty and disheveled and seemed somewhat confused.

Read full story

Man forbids girlfriend from seeing her family who live an hour and a half away

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend Angela had been dating her boyfriend for almost a year. Things seemed to be going well for them, and she was very happy. They didn’t live together, but they saw each other many times a week. One afternoon, as they were watching a movie, she mentioned that she was planning to go and see her family, who lived about an hour and a half away from where she lived.

Read full story
5 comments

Man frustrated when Insurance company snafu leaves him with $300 copay

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. On a recent outing to take her daughter to a doctor’s appointment, my friend had to wait in the lobby while her daughter had some labs done. While waiting, she couldn’t help but overhear a gentleman on the phone at the reception desk for day surgery.

Read full story

Elderly woman lies about parking validation and wants to be more independent without a cane or walker

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. It’s understandable that people want to remain as independent as long as possible. Many elderly persons don’t want to be seen as incapable or disabled, yet without a cane or walker; they tend to fall and injure themselves. On a recent outing, an elderly member of our family fell twice.

Read full story
3 comments

Man breaks up with girlfriend because she wants a quiet weekend alone

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. Relationships can be a delicate balance of two people working together to be friends or work toward marriage. My friend had been a single mom for many years and was finally exploring the world of dating. She had been isolating herself for many years and finally had decided to get out and do some things with others.

Read full story
1 comments

Woman finds suitcase floating near beach and hauls it out of water

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend Elsie loves camping, beach combing, and rock collecting. The other day she was sharing this story with me. She had been camping near a river, and she saw a suitcase floating in the river. She was curious and decided she’d pull the suitcase into the shore and take a look. At this point, lots of crazy things were going through her mind. What would she find in the suitcase? Would it be the next murder mystery? Would it be someone’s clothes? Would it be full of money?

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Strangers share motel room when storm keeps them in town overnight

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. I lived in the Seattle, Washington, area for over 25 years. One afternoon a coworker and I were discussing Seattle drivers and snow storms. About seven years prior to our discussion, the city of Seattle had received over six inches of snow in an hour.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman horrified when she finds out her neighbor's apartment key fits her apartment, and he walks right in

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend and I were sharing horror stories about some of the different places that we had lived but wished we hadn’t. She shared with me that she once lived in some apartments where the manager never rotated or changed out the keys.

Read full story

Woman alarmed when she spots swat team on the roof of nearby building

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. Last summer, I took my children with me to run some errands in town. Since we live out in the woods, this is a rare trip, and we had plenty of things on our to-do lists. My son decided that he wanted a haircut, so we parked in a parking lot where he could get his haircut, and my daughter and I could get some other errands done in the nearby stores. This would save us a bit of time so we could get back home before we needed to complete our farm chores.

Read full story

Man orders toilet paper online and is shocked when he receives 60 miniature rolls of toilet paper

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. During the pandemic, my friend’s parents moved in with her. Her parents are in their 80s and wanted to help share the cost of living so that they could all live comfortably without having to leave the house unless necessary.

Read full story
5 comments

Single mom renovates condemned house to keep a roof over her and her children's heads

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend Leigh is a single mom. After her husband left her unexpectedly, Leigh needed a place to live that she could afford. Another friend of ours had an old house on their property; however, the house had been condemned.

Read full story
7 comments

Cheating man brings home 'gift' from cheap motel that his wife doesn't want

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. I went over to visit my friend, Chelle, the other day, and she was busy cleaning her house. Chelle’s house is always clean, but today she was going overboard. She had all of the bedding off of the beds and all of the throw rugs in the laundry, and she had a lot of clothing strewn about the laundry room.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy