Spokane Tribal Police Department Asking For Help Locating Missing Man

Missing Person Tomni Bigcrane Wellpinit, Washington Photo by Spokane Tribal Police/Public Facebook page

UPDATE: Tomni has been located. Thank you to everyone who helped search.

The Spokane Tribal Police Department located in Wellpinit, Washington, is asking for help locating 32-year-old Tomni Bigcrane. According to reports from Spokane Tribal Police, Tomni Bigcrane was last seen in the Wellpinit area on February 29, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am.

No one has seen or heard from Tomni since that date. Tomni’s family, friends, and community are all very concerned about his safety and well-being. It’s not unusual for Tomni to frequent the Spokane area. Tomni is 32 years old.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Tomni Bigcrane is 5’9” and approximately 120 pounds. Tomni has black hair and brown eyes. Tomni also has several scars on both of his forearms and on his forehead. When last seen, Tomni was wearing black sweatpants, a green puffy jacket, dark brown boots, and a black beanie.

If you’ve seen Tomni Bigcrane or have any information regarding Tomni Bigcrane’s missing person case, please notify the Spokane Tribal Police Department Detective Shockley at: 509.258.4569 or 509.258.4400. You can reference case number: 23-0074. If you prefer you can remain anonymous. Tomni Bigcrane’s family, friends, and community appreciate any and all information that you can offer to help solve this missing person’s case.

The Wellpinit Police Department is located at:

6203 Ford-Wellpinit Road

Wellpinit, Washington

99040

509.258.4569

509.258.4400

Phones are manned 24 hours a day, 7 days per week including weekends and holidays.

The Spokane Tribal Police Department and Tomni Bigcrane’s family, friends, and community appreciate your watchful eyes as they search for Tomni Bigcrane.