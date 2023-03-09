Teen leaves home Christmas day because parents gave his sister a gaming system, and he only got a frying pan

Teen boy Photo by Talen de St. Croix on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**

For many years I worked as a youth advocate for our local church in a small town in Washington state. We had many youths involved in the youth program, and I knew them all by name. Over time, I came to know their families and who they mostly hung out with. I knew personal details about many of them that no one else knew because they just ‘needed someone to talk to.’

It was 7:00 am on Christmas morning when one of the youths from the youth group I mentored came knocking on my door. He was in tears, and through his tears, he told me that he was very upset because his sister had received an expensive gaming system for Christmas, and he only received a frying pan.

For many years this young man had struggled. His father passed away when he was quite young, and his mother remarried shortly thereafter. The young man never liked his stepfather, and he always felt like a third wheel. He had two sisters and one younger brother. For all purposes, he was the middle child. Seen but not heard.

On this particular Christmas day, he was devastated. He had asked for a gaming system, and instead, a very nice gaming system was gifted to his younger sister. His older sister had been given a car that year. This young man only received a frying pan. Although he enjoyed cooking, he also enjoyed other things, such as gaming on gaming systems, golf, and track and field.

There were many other gifts that would have been far better suited for this young man; however, he received a frying pan. He felt devastated, and this was the last straw. Unsure of how to proceed, I called his mother, who was less than helpful regarding the way he felt. She asked me if he could live with us.

I called a friend of mine who worked for social services, and we were able to get some forms the next day that the young man filled out. We then had to take those forms to court and file for custody of the young man. In Washington state, where we are, the young man could request who he lived with if it wasn’t family.

As we spoke with his court advocate and other social services, many things came to light. It turned out that not only had this young man been seen but not heard, but the stepfather had been assaulting him in the most intimate of ways. The young man was terrified to take a shower. He was terrified to be left alone with the man.

We had to get him a police escort to retrieve his few belongings from the home. Is stepfather stood aside with a loaded shotgun in hand while the police officer went inside with the young man. It was a shocking situation. While something as simple as a frying pan had set this young man's new life in motion, it saddened me that the abuse had gone on as long as it did.

A few years later, this young man graduated high school with honors. We were able to reconnect him with his father’s parents, who were delighted that their grandson was still alive. They had been told he had passed away along with his father.

I was shocked at the level of abuse this young man had endured. Not only had his father passed away, but his mother had also isolated him from his father’s family (who were very well-to-do and loved their son and grandson very much). She had allowed his stepfather to abuse him in the vilest of ways, and although child protective service had banned his stepfather from residing in the same residence as this young man, she had allowed the stepfather to remain. Although the man could have been arrested for residing there, he had many ‘friends’ in the system that managed to keep him just a step ahead. The list of abuses went on and on.

Not all teens who leave home do so by choice. For some, there is no other choice. What do you think? Was the real catalyst the pan, or was it a culmination of everything else in this young man's life?

© Lefty Graves. 2023 All Rights Reserved.