Man forbids girlfriend from seeing her family who live an hour and a half away

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **

My friend Angela had been dating her boyfriend for almost a year. Things seemed to be going well for them, and she was very happy. They didn’t live together, but they saw each other many times a week. One afternoon, as they were watching a movie, she mentioned that she was planning to go and see her family, who lived about an hour and a half away from where she lived.

The man immediately poked his finger in the air and stated, ‘I forbid it.’ Nothing could have shocked my friend more! The man was adamant as he stated that he forbade her from visiting her own family. She shook her head and asked him why, and he simply stated that he only wants what is best for her and that he didn’t want her to go.

My friend finished watching the movie that they were watching and then she made her exit from his house. On her driver home, she pondered why this man would think that he could tell her what to do. They had been good friends for several years before they dated, and she didn’t feel that he had the authority to tell her what to do, let alone that she couldn’t see her own family.

The next day my friend packed her car for a day trip and left to see her family. She sent her boyfriend a text that she would be gone for the day at her family’s, an hour and a half away. He messaged her back to drive safely and have a good time.

Nothing more was ever said about his outburst, but my friend never forgot it. When she returned home, their relationship continued, although she was always wary and mindful of what he had said that particular day.

As time passed, the two grew apart and saw less and less of each other. About a year later, my friend moved closer to her family, and the last I heard, she was still in touch with her former boyfriend, but they weren’t a couple anymore. What do you think? Did she do the right thing? Was this guy too demanding or controlling?

