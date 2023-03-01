Turtles sunning on a rock at a wildlife refuge Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

One of my favorite places to visit is The Little Pend Oreille National Wildlife Refuge. Nestled between the foothills of the Cascade Mountain Range and the Rocky Mountain Range, it’s a forested wildlife refuge that offers a gorgeous backdrop for camping, hiking, and fishing.

There are many great reasons to visit a wildlife refuge. On any given day in the warmer months, you may see bears, deer, elk, cougar, moose, and a variety of waterfowl. Beavers have built themselves a lovely home on the southern corner of Bayley’s Lake, where fly fishing is encouraged.

I’ve sat on the fishing dock at Potter’s Pond and watched two moose play in the shallow water across the pond from me. They were enjoying their day in the cooler waters of the pond and didn’t even seem to notice I was there.

Eagles soar overhead, and the occasional turtle crosses from one pond to the other. Keep an eye on your fish bait; the turtles are hungry too! Deer wander through the campground nibbling on the fresh grass, and the stream running from the pond to the lake ripples and bubbles in the background, providing a lovely song as you’re sitting and enjoying the scenic views.

Potter’s Pond and Bayley's Lake offer plenty of camping, fishing, and hiking opportunities. This is a dry campground, so you’ll want to be sure to pack in plenty of water and food because there isn’t anything for miles that will have supplies.

There are several rustic campsites available. Some are large enough to accommodate small to medium-sized RV units; however, there are no hookups, so you’ll want to have your own generator or solar power. Tent sites are readily available as well. Camping is on a first-come, first-served basis; there are no reservation kiosks or online reservations here.

If you’re looking for something that is within a half-hour drive to shopping and other facilities, this may be the ideal choice for you for camping and getting in some time with scenic nature. You can visit a National Wildlife Refuge here.