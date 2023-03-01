Widow lives alone in tent on wildlife refuge for a year after her husband's death

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gehm5_0l2h0TZK00
Wildlife RefugePhoto byRichard SagredoonUnsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **

I love nature in its natural beauty. I try to get out and enjoy it as much as possible. Before I could afford to buy our farm, I spent a lot of time at Wildlife refuges and other similar places enjoying nature and its beauty.

I was out camping in the middle of February a few years ago and saw a campsite that looked like someone had been there for a very long time. As I sat around the campfire, I heard a sweet melodic voice singing.

I took a stroll out on the dock, and the woman who had been singing came out to join me. The woman introduced herself to me as Shanna. I asked her how long she had been out camping, and she shared this story with me.

For many years she and her husband had lived in town. They used to enjoy coming out here hiking and camping. Her husband had been stricken with cancer and passed away just about a year ago, and she felt closest to him when she was out here, so she packed a bag and went camping for a year.

I was a bit surprised to hear that she’d been out here for nearly a year. However, I thought back to some of my hiking trips and did recall seeing her vehicle parked in the camping area. Shanna went on to tell me that she was required to check in with the park rangers frequently, and they did come out to check on her periodically as well.

She said she was getting ready to return to her house and move forward from there. As I listened to her story, I thought about how many used to go into a period of mourning when someone passed away. Perhaps they were right. Perhaps taking the time to heal would help her to move forward more easily.

I looked around me at the wildlife refuge. I watched a momma duck as she bobbed her head as her ducklings crossed the road, and it appeared that she was counting her babies, making sure that they all crossed the road safely. At the end of the line was her mate. I felt the peace and serenity that the wildlife refuge brought and understood how and why Shanna would feel closer to her husband here.

Today, Shanna and I are good friends, and although she’s back to work and thriving, I know she still spends a lot of time at the wildlife refuge taking in the peace and serenity. What do you think? Have you ever wanted to just disappear for a while and reconnect with nature?

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

