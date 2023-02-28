Rude woman tells cancer patient she's selfish

Rude Photo by Steve Johnson on Unsplash

** This article is sourced from social media and blog websites that are cited within the story. **

Some people are more outspoken than others; however, it’s never okay to be rude, especially to someone who is dying of cancer. Cancer, in and of itself, is stressful enough. There are so many things going on in the body that it’s difficult, at best, to know what to address and when. From a physical standpoint, the body is fighting to rid itself of a medical illness that can affect their lifespan.

Add to that the psychological stress of dealing with daily or regular treatments, parenting, keeping a roof over your head, and explaining to your children that you’re going to die and leave them with a guardian, and you have a recipe for disaster. This young woman didn’t respect any of that. She was so selfish that she even dared to try to sway everyone to her viewpoint.

There are some things that just shouldn’t have to be said. In a recent Reddit post, a woman is writing in to ask if she is the AITA? Here’s what she had to say.

In the posting, the woman shares that she, and her boyfriend of six months, are both 22 years of age. They’ve been dating for six months, and things seem to be going well for the two of them. The boyfriend lives with his father’s ex and his half-sister. His mother lives in a different country.

There is a bit of history here in that the boyfriend’s mother was married to his father when his father cheated on her with this ex. The cheating resulted in a child being born, and the OP is on good terms with his 12-year-old half-sibling. His mother and the ex are also on good terms.

Unfortunately, the OP states that his half sibling's mother is dying of cancer. The woman is arranging her affairs and making sure to provide for her daughter. The woman, Sandra, has a life insurance policy that will cover the costs of caring for her daughter and more. She’s asked the young man to care for and raise his half-sister. The young man is more than willing.

A few days ago, the man's girlfriend was waiting at Sandra’s for him to arrive for a date that they had arranged. While there, the OP told Sandra that she felt she is being selfish for even considering that her boyfriend care for his half-sister upon her death.

Sandra told the OP to leave, and later her boyfriend called her on the phone to tell her how horrible she was to Sandra and that he was very upset. Not only had the OP told Sandra that she was being selfish, she also told the OP that she was shocked and taken aback that he would even consider such an arrangement.

People are commenting on the posting quickly, and everyone is siding with the young man, his half-sister, and Sandra. OP’s own mother told her she was out of line. Clearly, there are some things that just shouldn’t be said to another person. At no point in time is it ever acceptable to be so rude to someone who is dying.

Do you think that the OP is being a selfish girlfriend? Do you think that after six months of a relationship, she had a right even to say anything regarding the arrangement for caring for his sister?