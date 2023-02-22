Young Teen girl finds out her parents are cheating on dating apps

Dating apps Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **

Some marriages just seem to be broken, yet the two parties in the relationship fail to note the truth. This is the case with some acquaintances of mine. This couple married in their mid-20s and had twins. The twins had a very traumatic birth, and it caused a lot of stress on the couple.

One day, after the twins were in middle school, the older twin happened to be home from school sick. She was perusing her mother’s computer when she stumbled on a dating site profile on her mother. As she looked at the profile, it dawned on her that her mother was attempting to start a new relationship.

Very upset by what she found, she went to her father’s laptop and opened it up. Lo and behold, he, too was on a dating site app. The girl took some liberties and signed into both her mother’s account and her father’s account and realized that they were talking to each other on the accounts; however, they were using fictitious pictures.

The girl wondered if they realized that they were talking to each other. As a young teen, she was pretty upset with what she found. So she decided to talk with her mother and father separately about what she found.

Finding her father alone first, she told him that she needed to borrow his laptop for a school assignment. Then she told him what she had found. Her father hung his head in shame. He agreed to delete the dating profile and app and did so with his daughter watching.

Now all she wanted to do was talk to her mother. When she was able to get her mother alone, she repeated the same story. She needed to borrow her mother’s computer for a school assignment and found the dating app. Her mother was horrified that her daughter had found the information and also deleted the app and her dating profile.

To the girl’s knowledge, neither of her parents ever went further with cheating on dating apps. However, the girl is now very wary and feels unedge a lot of the time. The girl never revealed to her parents that the other parent was who they were talking to on the dating app. In reality, they should’ve been able to figure that one out on their own.

Nothing more had ever been said about the dating apps, and the girl is now married and living with her spouse and two children. Her parents are still together, although they seem like polar opposites. What do you think? Do you think that they realized that they were talking to each other? Do you think that as soon as the daughter left the room or married that they went back on dating apps?