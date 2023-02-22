Man distraught when he finds out his online job was a scam and he may be sent to jail

Online Scam Photo by Bench Accounting on Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **

My friend Jessica’s husband, Mark, may have to go to jail. He had been working for a company that he found online when he didn’t receive his paycheck. The company website appeared to be legitimate, and he was able to log into their website and peruse the site with ease. However, when his paycheck didn’t arrive, and he called, they told him it would arrive within 10 business days. When this didn’t happen, he called the company again, to no avail, so he began doing some research.

What Mark found out made his blood run cold. He had been involved in a scam. As he traced the company’s information, he decided to contact the Better Business Bureau. Since my friend and her husband live in Washington, he started with the Washington branch of the BBB. However, they sent him to California’s branch as the company wasn’t in the state of Washington.

The more that Mark researched, the worse the news got. In time, a detective in California called Mark and had a very long discussion about what his job duties were and how he accomplished the job duties. Mark’s job was to allow packages to be delivered to his home, open them and ‘confirm’ their contents, and then ship them on to another address.

All in all, Mark probably handled about 50 different packages. It turns out that someone had stolen someone else’s identity and run up approximately $15,000 worth of fraudulent charges. Then, they had the packages shipped to several different people and forwarded on to a different address, and finally to another address as the final destination.

Mark was one of the ‘middlemen’ designated to keep the packages in motion and complicate the process of tracing the packages. It worked; Mark had no idea what he was a part of. He is an innocent party who was seeking a legitimate job and was scammed.

At present, the case is considered ‘open.’ Mark is involved in the litigation and may wind up having to serve some time in jail over the scheme. Mark and Jessica are hoping that by their cooperation, Mark won’t have to go to jail.

It all started with Mark realizing that his paycheck was late. Who wouldn’t notice that? Online scams are rampant out there, so beware of the company that you’re working for! If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, so keep that in mind. Every day someone is falling prey to online scams. Mark is just one in the pool of victims in this particular case.

Mark had no idea he was involved in a scam. Many people wind up involved in scams and fail to realize that they, too, are victims. What do you think? Should Mark go to jail? Or should he continue helping the detective and attempt to get this scam closed down?