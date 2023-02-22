Woman gets black eye when her 2-year-old son throws a rock; in ER they want to file domestic violence charges

Two year old boy Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **

I worked for a temporary agency for many years. One of my temporary jobs was in a company that employed several young women with young children. One morning I arrived, and my new friend and co-worker, Casie, was holding an ice pack to her eye and crying.

I inquired as to what happened, and she told me that her son, a 2-year-old, had thrown a rock, and it hit her in the eye. Her eye was swelling rapidly and looking worse by the moment, so our boss asked me to take Casie to the emergency room.

Upon arrival, the nurse took one look at Casie and took us straight back to a private room. The doctor entered and asked her how long ago her husband had done this to her. As Casie attempted to explain that it was her 2-year-old son, they asked me to please step out and have a private interview with one of the staff.

I collaborated with my friend’s story and let them know that she had told the entire office staff that it was her 2-year-old son that had thrown a rock and hit her in the eye. She required three sutures on the area near her eye, and they sent her home with some pain medication and an ice pack.

I dropped by the office on the way back to her house to let our boss know what the hospital had said, and our boss told me that the police had stopped in to double-check her story. When we pulled up to her house, the police were there to question her spouse. It took us over an hour to convince the police that my friend was a single mother. We had to show them through the house and have them look in the closet to verify that there were no clothing items there belonging to any man.

Being injured by your own child is painful enough, but having the police want to arrest your child when they’re under the age of five is even more difficult. In the end, a police officer told her 2-year-old that he mustn’t throw rocks at mommy anymore. Although I’m not quite sure that her 2-year-old understood all of the ramifications, I do know that he never again threw a rock at mommy. What would you have done?