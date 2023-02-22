Elderly woman tells young mother how to cure mastitis with puppies

Newborn Puppies Photo by Sophia Kunkel on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**

One of my favorite things to do is to sit and listen to the stories that many of the elderly in our community share. One afternoon I was at a church social when a sweet elderly lady was sitting with a young mother that I knew. I asked if I could share their table with them, and they invited me to sit down.

As I was sitting there, I noticed that the young mother seemed to be uncomfortable. She was pulling at her blouse and softly mentioned that she needed to convince her daughter to nurse because she was getting mastitis. After a brief mention of her condition, the elderly woman began to share with my young friend and me how to get rid of mastitis.

Myrtle was in her 80s when this conversation took place. The young mother was in her mid-20s, and I was in my early 30s. Myrtle looked at the young mother and told her that she knew the perfect cure for mastitis. She wouldn’t have to convince her baby to nurse at all to ease her discomfort, and she wouldn’t require any antibiotics.

Myrtle was from an era where home remedies prevailed, and she had plenty of them to share with everyone. But nothing could prepare my young friend and me for this home remedy. Myrtle told us that all she needed was some newborn puppies (and Myrtle had a neighbor with newborn puppies). Then, she should just rotate nursing the puppies on her breasts.

According to Myrtle, that was the ideal cure for mastitis. My young friend and I looked at each other and had to look away before we began to giggle. Myrtle was absolutely serious that having the puppies nurse would take care of her mastitis.

As we parted ways that afternoon, Myrtle asked my friend if she wanted to come over and offered to take her to the neighbors to see the puppies and find some relief. My friend declined and told Myrtle that she was feeling much better suddenly. What do you think? Have you ever heard of having puppies nurse to get rid of mastitis?