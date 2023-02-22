Elderly woman tells young mother how to cure mastitis with puppies

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAy5y_0kvJrl6z00
Newborn PuppiesPhoto bySophia KunkelonUnsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**

One of my favorite things to do is to sit and listen to the stories that many of the elderly in our community share. One afternoon I was at a church social when a sweet elderly lady was sitting with a young mother that I knew. I asked if I could share their table with them, and they invited me to sit down.

As I was sitting there, I noticed that the young mother seemed to be uncomfortable. She was pulling at her blouse and softly mentioned that she needed to convince her daughter to nurse because she was getting mastitis. After a brief mention of her condition, the elderly woman began to share with my young friend and me how to get rid of mastitis.

Myrtle was in her 80s when this conversation took place. The young mother was in her mid-20s, and I was in my early 30s. Myrtle looked at the young mother and told her that she knew the perfect cure for mastitis. She wouldn’t have to convince her baby to nurse at all to ease her discomfort, and she wouldn’t require any antibiotics.

Myrtle was from an era where home remedies prevailed, and she had plenty of them to share with everyone. But nothing could prepare my young friend and me for this home remedy. Myrtle told us that all she needed was some newborn puppies (and Myrtle had a neighbor with newborn puppies). Then, she should just rotate nursing the puppies on her breasts.

According to Myrtle, that was the ideal cure for mastitis. My young friend and I looked at each other and had to look away before we began to giggle. Myrtle was absolutely serious that having the puppies nurse would take care of her mastitis.

As we parted ways that afternoon, Myrtle asked my friend if she wanted to come over and offered to take her to the neighbors to see the puppies and find some relief. My friend declined and told Myrtle that she was feeling much better suddenly. What do you think? Have you ever heard of having puppies nurse to get rid of mastitis?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Home Remedies# Elderly# Medical Issues# Socializing

Comments / 2

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
56K followers

More from Lefty Graves

Rude woman tells cancer patient she's selfish

** This article is sourced from social media and blog websites that are cited within the story. **. Some people are more outspoken than others; however, it’s never okay to be rude, especially to someone who is dying of cancer. Cancer, in and of itself, is stressful enough. There are so many things going on in the body that it’s difficult, at best, to know what to address and when. From a physical standpoint, the body is fighting to rid itself of a medical illness that can affect their lifespan.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman uncomfortable when man insists on sitting with her on flight

** This article is sourced from social media and blog websites that are cited within the story. **. There are many times in life when a woman doesn’t want the attention that a man is giving her. Unfortunately, sometimes, there isn’t a whole lot she can do about it. From sitting alone at a table in a restaurant and having a guy waltz in and just assume he can sit down at a movie theater or even an airplane, this situation can quickly escalate into a dangerous situation.

Read full story
10 comments

Mother disrespecting adult daughter's boundaries by volunteering daughter and her belongings to youth pastor at church

**This is a work of nonfiction sourced via social media discussion boards cited within the article. **. Many parents struggle to allow their children to leave the nest when they’re all grown up. Some parents have no trouble at all. Still, others continue trying to dominate their adult children and become demanding, telling them what they are going to do and when. In this case, the OP on AITA on Reddit has posted about a recent experience with her mother.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman upset over husband's improper making of peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches have been a go-to lunch for children for many years. Many adults enjoy the treat as well. One recent poster online is very upset that her husband isn’t making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches properly. The OP was in a home with 12 people and felt like the foods prepared; there were unsanitary due to the way that peanut butter and jelly sandwiches were prepared in the household. It soon became a pet peeve of hers, and now she’s very picky about food preparation in her household.

Read full story
3 comments
Liberty Lake, WA

Cat attends City Council Meeting

** This article is sourced from social media and blog websites that are cited within the story. **. I’ve attended my fair share of city council meetings over the years. Some of the meetings have even become violent, with people getting angry and throwing chairs and tables around the room to attempt to make their point. However, I don't think I've ever knowingly attended a city council meeting where a cat attended.

Read full story

Woman turns her children against one another by lying to them about each other

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. My friend and her siblings spent years not getting along. I met her in grade school, and we would attend all of our school years together. Over the years, I observed how she and her siblings couldn’t seem to get along at all.

Read full story
11 comments

Man admits infidelity to wife and church congregation during church service

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.**. I worked as a youth leader for a non-denominational church for a number of years. Every Sunday, I was in attendance, and over the course of time, I developed a small group of friends that were very close. One particular Sunday, the pastor spoke on truthfulness and how if we confess our sins, we can be forgiven.

Read full story
4 comments

Woman gives a whole new meaning to early bird

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. In this world, there are early birds and night owls. Early birds tend to get up early and jump right out of bed and get moving. Night owls, on the other hand, tend to go to bed much later and loathe mornings. My friend Carly is an early bird. I, on the other hand, am a night owl.

Read full story

Young Teen girl finds out her parents are cheating on dating apps

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. Some marriages just seem to be broken, yet the two parties in the relationship fail to note the truth. This is the case with some acquaintances of mine. This couple married in their mid-20s and had twins. The twins had a very traumatic birth, and it caused a lot of stress on the couple.

Read full story

Man distraught when he finds out his online job was a scam and he may be sent to jail

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. My friend Jessica’s husband, Mark, may have to go to jail. He had been working for a company that he found online when he didn’t receive his paycheck. The company website appeared to be legitimate, and he was able to log into their website and peruse the site with ease. However, when his paycheck didn’t arrive, and he called, they told him it would arrive within 10 business days. When this didn’t happen, he called the company again, to no avail, so he began doing some research.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman gets black eye when her 2-year-old son throws a rock; in ER they want to file domestic violence charges

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. **. I worked for a temporary agency for many years. One of my temporary jobs was in a company that employed several young women with young children. One morning I arrived, and my new friend and co-worker, Casie, was holding an ice pack to her eye and crying.

Read full story
13 comments

Husband searches for wife for years before having her declared dead

** This article is sourced from social media and blog websites that are cited within the story. **. A marriage takes two dedicated people to make it work. Not all marriages work. In this case, a couple was preparing to divorce, and the mother was quite distraught that she was turned down for some housing that she had applied for.

Read full story
5 comments

Young woman with smartphone tired of relaying messages for her mother

A young woman of 22 years writes that she is tired of being her mother’s relay service. Her mother doesn’t have a smartphone, nor does she want one; instead, she chooses to use her daughter as a messenger service.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman upset with sister for telling their parents about her boyfriend's criminal record

A woman is very upset with her sister and thinks perhaps her sister is jealous of her relationship with her new boyfriend. The woman has been dating her new boyfriend for 7 months, and she feels he’s very masculine and rugged when compared to her sister's husband, who she seems to see as more effeminate.

Read full story

Mother threatens 24-year-old daughter with police if she doesn’t move back home and quit school

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Leah grew up in an Evangelical Christian family. Her parents were devoutly religious, and her mother was quite overbearing. Although Leah was home-schooled, she and I met at a local park one afternoon when she had been sent to keep an eye on her siblings.

Read full story
27 comments

Young newlyweds can’t afford bed, so they share bed with her sister and brother-in-law

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friends, Will and his wife Mena, are in their early 90s. The other day I was sitting and visiting with them, and we were talking about marriage. They shared with me that they had married at a fairly young age, in their late teens and early 20s.

Read full story
4 comments

Minutes before the wedding, church tells bride that she can’t get married in strapless dress

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I attended a vow renewal for a friend of mine who was dying. She and her husband had eloped when she was in her late teens and been married by a justice of the peace. Going through her bucket list, one of the things on the list was a church wedding.

Read full story
60 comments

My grandmother drew lines on the backs of her legs to mimic nylons with seams

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother always dressed well in spite of being quite poor. As a single mom of three girls, her money didn’t stretch very far. Somehow, she still managed to care for them and did a pretty good job. They were never lacking anything that was serious, and she was very good with money and managed to maintain excellent credit.

Read full story
4 comments

Steering wheel comes off in teen daughters hand so she drives home using vice grips

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. The old Chevy truck that my friend’s dad had was ideal for learning how to drive in. We drove her dad's truck all over the place and occasionally helped her dad work on it. One afternoon, my friend Annie and I were out running farm errands for her dad when the steering wheel came off in Annie’s hand.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy