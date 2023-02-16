Mother threatens 24-year-old daughter with police if she doesn’t move back home and quit school

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend Leah grew up in an Evangelical Christian family. Her parents were devoutly religious, and her mother was quite overbearing. Although Leah was home-schooled, she and I met at a local park one afternoon when she had been sent to keep an eye on her siblings.

As Leah and I developed a closer friendship, I learned that her mother expected her to get married in her late teens to early 20s and start a family as soon as possible. I, on the other hand, sought adventure and an education.

When Leah turned 18 years old, she started taking some online college classes. Leah’s dream was to become a nurse. She would require some time in a college classroom and working as a student to learn how to become the nurse that she dreamed of becoming. Her mother was completely against her leaving home before she was married, let alone allowing her to take classes that weren’t online.

Since Leah had to do so much from home, it took her several years to make it as far as she did in college; by the time Leah was 24, she had an apartment near the college, and she worked at a local hospital and was enjoying the newfound freedom of not having to live under her parent's strict upbringing.

One afternoon as Leah and I were enjoying a much-needed break, her mother called. As Leah spoke with her mother, she put her phone on speaker. I was shocked as I listened to what her mother had to say.

“Leah, you must drop everything right now and move back home, or I will be forced to call the police and file a missing persons report on you. You know that I will do it and that they can then arrest you and put you in jail and require you to move back home”. Said her mother.

Leah replied that she was an adult woman, and at 24 years of age, she didn’t have to listen to this, nor did she have to obey her mother any longer. Leah’s mother's response was to hang up the phone. About half an hour later, there was a knock on her apartment door.

As Leah looked through the peephole, she noted that it was a police officer. She opened the door, and the police officer told her that he had been sent to return her to her parents. Leah laughed and told the man that she was 24 years old and going to school and working, and wouldn’t be returning. She showed the officer her identification, and he left shaking his head.

Leah then called her mother and told her that if she continued to send the police or anyone from their church after her, she would be forced to take out a “No contact” order with her attorney, and then they would be breaking the law if they did anything else.

Her mother was very angry and hung up the phone. Leah didn’t call her mother back for several years. During these years, Leah earned her nursing degree and worked at the same local hospital. Later, Leah would change over to taking care of the elderly, specifically those with Alzheimer’s.

Today, Leah is the caregiver to her ailing mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. Her mother has no idea who Leah is at this point. As Leah cares for her mother, the woman asks about her ‘missing’ daughter.

It’s heart-wrenching for Leah to watch, but she’s so grateful that she graduated and became a nurse because she has the experience to care for her mother in her old age. What would you have done? Would you have gone back to care for such a person in your family?

