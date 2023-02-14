Young newlyweds can’t afford bed, so they share bed with her sister and brother-in-law

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJ9gY_0knT1u7t00
Elderly CouplePhoto byMarisa HowenstineonUnsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friends, Will and his wife Mena, are in their early 90s. The other day I was sitting and visiting with them, and we were talking about marriage. They shared with me that they had married at a fairly young age, in their late teens and early 20s.

I love listening to people share love stories with me, especially when they’ve been together for a very long time. This couple was still as much in love today as they were the day that they married. The gleam in their eyes when they look at one another told me all I needed to know, that they still care very deeply for each other.

As they were sharing, they shared that they married in the early 50s. When they married, she had just graduated high school, and he was in the military. They settled down but soon realized how very poor they were.

One major issue that they had to overcome was that they didn’t have a home of their own, nor did they own anything other than their few changes of clothes. Most couples didn’t own a lot back then, and they were no exception. Not wanting to live with his parents or her parents, they came up with some creative solutions to their problem. Her sister, Eileen, had just married a few weeks prior, and she and her husband were also quite poor. So the two couples put their heads together and came up with some unique solutions to their poverty.

They decided to share a small one-bedroom house, and since neither couple could afford a bed by themselves, they found a used bed and shared the cost. The girls would sleep in the middle of the bed, and the guys slept on the outside edge of the bed next to their respective wives. Mena also shared with me that this bed was what was referred to as a “full” bed back then. So there wasn’t a lot of extra room like someone with a queen, or king-sized bed would have.

I was quite shocked as I listened to Mena share this story with me. Out of respect, I didn’t ask her how they managed to have "private time," let alone their wedding nights. The solution seemed to work out very well for the couple; however, when Will was deployed, his wife was safe with her sister. Since her sister’s husband was also in the military, the girls always had each other.

Somehow, they managed to live this way for about five years. Each couple had two children before they managed to buy their own homes and furnishings. The homes that they purchased were also next to each other. While I admired their creativity, I know for a fact that the solution wouldn’t work well for me. I love my privacy and wouldn’t even want to share a bed with my sister. What do you think? Have you ever heard of a couple doing this when they were first married?

