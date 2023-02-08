Missing Persons Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash

February 3 is National Missing Persons Day. It may come as a shock to find out that each day in the United States alone, approximately 2300 persons are reported as missing. Everyone wants to think, “It will never happen to me.” However, chances are, if it doesn’t happen to you, it may happen to anyone you know without warning.

Whether it’s a friend, family member, parent, sibling, or coworker, it could happen to any one of us at any given time with no warning. One day the person I there, and the next day, the person is gone. Vanished from our lives. Picture the empty setting at the dinner table, the empty chair in school, or the empty desk at the office. With no explanation, someone has gone missing.

Unlike television, people rarely plan to vanish mysteriously from our lives. It’s difficult, at best, to consider where this person might be. According to statistics, women disappear more often than men. The elderly and children are also at risk of disappearing. Some of these disappearances may be due to human trafficking; others may be the victim of a crime.

According to the World Population Review, Washington state ranks 5 in the top 10 states for missing persons. Each of those people missing is loved by someone somewhere. The definition of a missing person is defined as someone who is 18 years of age or older and whose disappearance is perhaps not voluntary. This also extends to children whose whereabouts are unknown to parents or legal guardians.

Thankfully, thanks to technology today, it’s easier than ever to follow a digital trail such as a cell phone tracker or some other means of tracking a person, perhaps via their bank or credit card use. That doesn’t mean that everyone will be found; however, that’s only good if someone is using the person's cell phone, bank card, or credit card.

How To Observe National Missing Persons Day

Support the search efforts for missing persons.

Visit events that bring to light information on missing persons.

Visit websites to help bring more awareness to missing persons.

Learn how to be safe and avoid becoming a statistic and teach this information to family and friends.

Share the story of a missing person.

Get involved in searching for missing persons.

If you know something, even a minor detail, share it with the proper authorities. Often it’s the tiny details that break a case.

Share local missing persons cases on your own social media.

Volunteer to put up flyers or posters to help find missing persons.

Stay mindful of your surroundings and those surrounding you.

Listen to Amer Alerts and be watchful for the car or people in the Amber Alert.

Share on social media with #NationalMissingPersonsDay.

Understand The Various Alert Systems

Amber alerts are for missing children and will typically have the description of the child and the possible kidnapper or persons of interest.

Silver alerts are designed to alert the public to seniors or the elderly who are missing. This includes those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Camo Alerts are for those who served in the armed services and may have severe PTSD or other mental conditions.

MIPA Alerts are for Missing Indigenous Person alerts.

If you know of someone missing, be sure to share the information on social media. Tag your share with #NationalMissingPersonsDay. Please share with us in the comments as well. Let’s spread the word and get these missing people back home where they belong.