Woman folds her dirty laundry

Laundry basket in laundromat Photo by averie woodard on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

I was at a laundromat the other day because our washing machine was on the blitz. Rather than let the laundry pile up while I waited for it to be repaired, I figured I’d get ahead of the game. So I hauled in a few baskets of laundry when my attention was drawn to a lady that was unfolding a basket of laundry and placing the items into a washing machine.

I tossed my clothes into the washer, fed in the required laundry detergent, plugged in the required quarters, and pressed start. I was on my way to the door when I realized that this lady was still unfolding laundry and placing it into the washing machine.

Finally, I couldn’t stand it; I had to ask her why she was washing clean clothes. Her reply shocked me. She told me that this was her dirty laundry; she always folded it to make it look neat and tidy in the laundry basket.

I didn’t really know what to say; I’d never known anyone that folded their dirty laundry. I pictured myself standing in my laundry room, folding my dirty laundry, and it just wouldn’t focus. Nope, not me; I’m not going to fold our dirty laundry.

However, this lady was dutifully unfolding her dirty laundry and placing it into the machine. It seemed to take a lot longer to unfold her laundry and load the machine as opposed to simply tossing dirty laundry into the machine. What do you think? Should you fold your dirty laundry? Or simply toss dirty clothes into a laundry basket and consider it good?