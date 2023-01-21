Husband leaves wife alone after surgery

Surgery Center Photo by Greg Rosenke on Unsplash

When most couples marry, they marry for ‘better or for worse, in sickness and in health’. In a recent online post, the OP states that she and her husband have four children, all under the age of six, and the OP is their main caregiver.

AITA for needing my husband after surgery?

After having a baby, the OP required some day surgery and asked her husband to take her for the procedure and be there for her. Her husband took her to the hospital for the procedure and then left the hospital, stating that he would return when she was in recovery.

Upon waking in recovery, OP realizes that her husband is nowhere to be found, even though he’s been told she is in recovery. Instead, her nanny is there. After several phone calls and texts, her husband arrives to take her home; he will barely speak to her and is preoccupied with his business. He is annoyed with her for needing him. She reminds him that he was supposed to be there for her and she’s not supposed to be alone.

After s lunch of some chicken soup, the nanny offers to take the rest of the children so she can get some rest after her procedure. However, OP wakes up after a brief nap and is vomiting. She calls for her husband, who has her medication in his car, and finds out that he is in the next county. Worse, he’s angry that she would ‘bother’ him.

It takes him over 30 minutes to return to the house, and she is in pain and feeling ill. He’s angry with her over the situation. The OP stayed up all night after her surgery to care for their infant, and early in the morning, her husband leaves for work and tells her not to bother calling him because she’s ungrateful. What do you think? Is she being ungrateful? Or is he being selfish and self-centered?