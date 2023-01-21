Husband leaves wife alone after surgery

Lefty Graves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26p01t_0kLg2hrE00
Surgery CenterPhoto byGreg RosenkeonUnsplash

When most couples marry, they marry for ‘better or for worse, in sickness and in health’. In a recent online post, the OP states that she and her husband have four children, all under the age of six, and the OP is their main caregiver.

AITA for needing my husband after surgery?

After having a baby, the OP required some day surgery and asked her husband to take her for the procedure and be there for her. Her husband took her to the hospital for the procedure and then left the hospital, stating that he would return when she was in recovery.

Upon waking in recovery, OP realizes that her husband is nowhere to be found, even though he’s been told she is in recovery. Instead, her nanny is there. After several phone calls and texts, her husband arrives to take her home; he will barely speak to her and is preoccupied with his business. He is annoyed with her for needing him. She reminds him that he was supposed to be there for her and she’s not supposed to be alone.

After s lunch of some chicken soup, the nanny offers to take the rest of the children so she can get some rest after her procedure. However, OP wakes up after a brief nap and is vomiting. She calls for her husband, who has her medication in his car, and finds out that he is in the next county. Worse, he’s angry that she would ‘bother’ him.

It takes him over 30 minutes to return to the house, and she is in pain and feeling ill. He’s angry with her over the situation. The OP stayed up all night after her surgery to care for their infant, and early in the morning, her husband leaves for work and tells her not to bother calling him because she’s ungrateful. What do you think? Is she being ungrateful? Or is he being selfish and self-centered?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationship# Surgery# Selfish# Self Centered# Recovery

Comments / 43

Published by

Lefty has been writing online since 2000 on various topics, including youth mentoring, addiction recovery, parenting, gardening, advocating for seniors, sustainability, farming, and an eclectic mix of other topics. She resides on a farm with her family in Northeastern Washington state.

Washington State
57K followers

More from Lefty Graves

Man mistakes phone for hot dog and destroys phone in the microwave

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend, Marshall, can be a bit of a ditz sometimes. A few weeks ago, he was out at the local tavern and arrived home late at night. He knew he should eat something before retiring, so he grabbed a package of hot dogs out of the refrigerator and placed one in a bun to put into the microwave.

Read full story
8 comments

Woman folds her dirty laundry

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was at a laundromat the other day because our washing machine was on the blitz. Rather than let the laundry pile up while I waited for it to be repaired, I figured I’d get ahead of the game. So I hauled in a few baskets of laundry when my attention was drawn to a lady that was unfolding a basket of laundry and placing the items into a washing machine.

Read full story
5 comments

National Handwriting Day

January 23, 2023, is National Handwriting Day. Thanks to modern technology, handwriting has become a thing of the past. However, today is set aside to resurrect handwriting and spend a few minutes treasuring memories.

Read full story
1 comments

National Popcorn Day

January 19th is National Popcorn Day. Celebrated by young and old alike, National Popcorn Day is a day to enjoy your favorite style of popcorn. Popcorn is a long cherished snack for moviegoers. It’s also an ideal late-night snack and camping snack. Corn, or maize, is a type of grain.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman receives beat up car in divorce settlement, and everyone wants it

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. In the late 1980s, my ex-husband and I parted ways. We had an old beater Chevy pickup that I had to jump-start to get going and a 1975 Dodge Dart Sedan with a slant-six engine. We had paid $200 for the Dodge Dart. I received the Dodge Dart in the divorce settlement.

Read full story
24 comments

Young man began cooking at age 11 because he didn’t like his mother’s cooking

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend Evan began cooking at age 11. When most young boys are out playing ball and enjoying other sports, this young man decides to take things into his own hands and take over his mother’s kitchen. He decided that he was a better cook than his mother, and it soon showed that he was quite correct.

Read full story

Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.

Read full story
175 comments

Woman blows divorce settlement on trip to the tropics, now lives on her monthly Social Security

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend shared with me that she had lived in the tropics for three months when she was a young teen. As she shared the story with me, she told me that her mother was very angry when her father left and vowed to spend every penny she could wring out of him on luxury items and a lavish lifestyle.

Read full story
31 comments

Woman had daughter iron everything in the laundry, until she used too much spray starch

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Growing up, my brother, sister, and I always had chores. Our mother worked full-time, and our father was a pastor at a local church. Our house was expected to be spotless in case someone from church ever stopped by for emergency counseling or any other reason.

Read full story
7 comments

Husband takes wife with him to visit ex girlfriend

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I was new to the community when I met one of the local ladies at the community center. As we sat visiting, she shared some stories with me about her youth. When I learned that she had been married to the same man since she was in her 20s and was now in her 70s, I asked her how she managed to stay with the same man all those years.

Read full story
5 comments

Man calls wife's parents whenever she won’t do what he wants her to do to tattle on her

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Mary was raised in a very religious family. She went from being a daughter and a sister directly to being a wife to her husband. She was never allowed to live on her own before she married, and she was expected to obey her husband just as she had obeyed her father. To say she was oppressed might be an accurate statement, although I don’t believe she nor her family would agree with me.

Read full story
16 comments

Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.

Read full story
31 comments

12-year-old pushes boundaries, pays the consequences

Pre-teens are notorious for pushing the boundaries and winding up in situations where they have to pay the consequences for pushing such boundaries. Different parents deal differently with the consequences of pushing boundaries.

Read full story
39 comments

Restaurant worker offers woman in her early 30s a senior discount

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My younger sister and I rarely get to see each other because she lives in a foreign country. So when she visits, we tend to go overboard, go out to dinner, and enjoy ourselves. One such visit has become a hilarious memory that neither my sister nor I will ever forget!

Read full story
12 comments

Elderly woman doesn’t know her true birthdate

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I’ve worked caring for the elderly for many years. Many like to chat and visit while I’m helping them clean their homes or do laundry. One of my clients, Ella, and I were discussing birthdays the other day, and she shared this story with me.

Read full story
2 comments

Eight-year-old great-grandson asks if there will there be snacks at the funeral

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I grew up together, and we’ve known each other for most of our lives. We’ve shared a lot of ups and downs. Both of our families strongly believe that children should be at a funeral even though they don’t fully understand what is happening. It’s a good way for the children to say goodbye, and it helps them to understand that the person isn’t going to reappear suddenly.

Read full story
7 comments
Davenport, WA

Davenport Senior Center forced to close due to lack of funds

The Davenport Senior Center opened its doors for business as a 501C3 State Registered Non-Profit with the goal of feeding the seniors in the community. The property was purchased by a local donor who left it in her will to purchase and establish a senior center in Davenport, Washington, located in Lincoln County.

Read full story
8 comments
Spokane, WA

Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goat

Many regions are seeking unique solutions to the trash in and around parks. Spokane’s Riverfront Park has the ideal solution, and it’s been in place since the Expo’74 exhibit. The late Sister Paula Mary Turnbull is also called ‘the welding nun.’ In the art world, came up with the idea.

Read full story
3 comments

Triskaidekaphobia: The fear or avoidance of the number 13

There are only two Fridays the 13ths in the year 2023. The first is in January, and the second is in October. That being said, have you ever considered why the number 13 is considered unlucky? Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the number 13.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy