Granddaughter devastated when grandparents refuse to attend wedding in order to attend auto races

Wedding Photo by Leonardo Miranda on Unsplash

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.

My friend was planning her daughter’s wedding when she came home from her grandparent's house in tears. Inquiring what was wrong, her daughter broke down and told her mother that her grandparents (the mother’s parents) wouldn’t attend her wedding because they had opted to attend an auto race instead.

Shocked, my friend called her parents to find out what was happening. She had hoped that her daughter’s grandfather would give her away at her wedding since her own father wasn’t alive and thus couldn’t walk her down the aisle.

Speaking with her parents, my friend was dismayed when they told her that they were planning to go with some friends to the auto races instead of attending their granddaughter’s wedding. My friend patiently explained that they could do this another time but that their granddaughter was getting married and was devastated that they wouldn’t attend.

The grandparents told my friend, "She’ll get over it, and it’s no big deal.” My friend was shocked that her parents would act this way toward her daughter. My friend had to think fast about what to do with her daughter, devastated.

My friend and her daughter brainstormed and decided that her mom would walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. It was a beautiful wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous on her mother’s arm as she walked down the aisle.

The grandparents missed a gorgeous wedding and an important event in their granddaughter's life. Today, the grandparents are lonely and miss all of their grandchildren and children. It’s sad that they put something of lesser importance as a priority in their lives and decided that their granddaughter didn’t matter. What do you think? Would you pass up your grandchild’s wedding for something that happens several times each year?