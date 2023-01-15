12-year-old pushes boundaries, pays the consequences

Alarm Clock Photo by Catherine Hughes on Unsplash

Pre-teens are notorious for pushing the boundaries and winding up in situations where they have to pay the consequences for pushing such boundaries. Different parents deal differently with the consequences of pushing boundaries.

AITA for making my 12-year-old son get up and go to school after he stayed up past 2:00 am?

In a recent post online, a father shares how he woke up in the middle of the night and noticed that the iPad was missing from its docking station. On a hunch, he checked his children’s bedrooms, where he found his 12-year-old son watching a movie on the iPad with headphones so that he wouldn’t disturb others.

While the headphones were thoughtful of the child, the child was startled when his dad intervened and asked him what he was doing up at 2:00 am when he had school the next day. The dad told him he would still have to go to school even though he had been up all night.

At 6:30 am, the dad made sure that his son woke up and got moving so that he would be at school on time. The son wanted to stay home and sleep, but his dad told him he had to pay the consequences of staying up all night, especially since he knew he wasn’t supposed to do that and he knew full well that he had to be up for school at 6:30 am.

Fast forward to after school, the son went straight to his room and took a nap. When his mother, who was at work at the time of the incident, heard that her son went right to bed after school, she asked her husband if their son was sick. Her husband told her he wasn’t sick and explained the situation.

When his mother found out what her husband had done, she thought it was unfair and said that instead of making their son go to school when he’d been up all night, she would have simply taken the iPad away for a week and allowed him to stay home that day and sleep.

Clearly, these parents both love their son. They just have different parenting styles. Which parenting style do you think is the right one? Or is there yet another compromise to be had?