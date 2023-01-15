Restaurant worker offers woman in her early 30s a senior discount

Sisters enjoying dinner out Photo by Nate Johnston on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

My younger sister and I rarely get to see each other because she lives in a foreign country. So when she visits, we tend to go overboard, go out to dinner, and enjoy ourselves. One such visit has become a hilarious memory that neither my sister nor I will ever forget!

We had gone out to a nice restaurant, and my sister, who was in her early 30s, and I was in my mid-30s. We ordered our dinner and started catching up on things about our kids and lives. Our dinners came, and we ate, enjoying our meals.

When our check arrived is when things went awry. My sister glanced up from her bill and pushed it over to me shaking her head. I looked at her bill and noticed that the waiter had given my sister the ‘senior discount’.

My sister prides herself on her youthful looks, so this didn’t go over well with her. I began to laugh and told her that she does look all grown up now. My sister was ready to throw a fit, so I called the waiter over and quietly explained that my sister was only in her early 30s.

The nonplussed waiter insisted that my sister deserved the senior discount and left the bill with us. At no time was I offered the senior discount. The waiter told me that, obviously, I wasn’t in my 50s yet. I bit my tongue as I watched my sister from the corner of my eye.

When we went up front to pay, my sister insisted to the cashier that she accept the total price for the meal, and she even went so far as to show the cashier her driver's license to prove her age. What would you have done? Would you have accepted the discount? I told my sister that perhaps the waiter thought she was cute. What do you think?