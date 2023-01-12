Washington State Burial Laws: Yes, you can have your own cemetery in your backyard, if you qualify

Private family cemetery. Photo by Yukon Haughton on Unsplash

Have you ever been on a scenic drive and seen a farm or home that appears to have a cemetery on the property? If so, you’re not alone. Many older homesteads have their own private cemeteries attached. Many wealthy people used to have a mausoleum or burial plot on their property. It used to be a common practice to have a mausoleum to store the family's ashes in or a burial plot where everyone in the family was buried.

Fast forward to modern times, and many wonder if it’s still legal to bury a loved one on their own property. The short answer is yes, as long as you comply with the local laws required to have a cemetery in your own yard. It’s not as simple as digging a hole and placing your loved one into the hole. You must first file a petition with the local authorities and fulfill all the rules and regulations before digging a hole to bury someone.

You must also report the death and apply for the death certificate. All of these things must be done before the burial. You must also own the property wherein you plan to bury the deceased. If the property is co-owned, both owners must agree to the cemetery on the property.

Washington state is one of the very few states that allow for ‘human composting.’ Washington state also allows for ‘green burial’ or, as it’s also referred to, ‘natural burial.’ For most of human history, this is how people were buried.

There are many funeral parlors and cemeteries that are certified to perform such services to the public. They don’t embalm the decedent, and there are no concrete vaults. They use caskets or shrouds comprising all-natural biodegradable fibers so that eventually, as the body decomposes, it will become one with the earth. Most people select some type of marker for the plot, such as a living tree or bush, a large naturally occurring stone, or in some cases, a flower garden.

In Washington, residents can give explicit written directives regarding how they want their earthly bodies disposed of when they pass away. It’s important to write the directives out and have them notarized to ensure that your wishes are carried out. You may also wish to include such directives in your will.

Many, who own their own property and wish to be buried on their own property, will notify the county that they wish to establish a family plot on their property. By planning ahead and notifying the proper authorities, you can rest assured that your remains will be disposed of as you wish.

Sources:

https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/burial-cremation-laws-washington.html#:~:text=In%20Washington%2C%20bodies%20must%20be,the%20Revised%20Code%20of%20Washington.

https://www.funeralinspirations.co.uk/burial/home-burial/

https://www.stokeslaw.com/news-and-insights/stokes-law-briefs/washington-states-ecofriendly-alternatives-to-traditional-burial