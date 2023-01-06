When the coffee pot explodes, the commuter mug tumbles, and the hospital is out of coffee

Coffee poured into a mug. Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission.

It was the start of a rough day for everyone; however, my poor sister had the brunt of the rough start. It all started with a family member that required some surgery. We had to be at the hospital at 5:30 am and neither my sister nor the rest of my siblings are early birds. Our day began at 3:45 am that day so that we could arrive at the hospital in time for our loved one’s surgery. In hindsight, we probably should have rented a hotel room close to the hospital rather than wait at home until it was time to leave.

My younger sister arrived from the hotel she had rented near my family home, and the first words out of her mouth, when she walked in with her commuter cup, were “there better be coffee”. I took the lid off her commuter cup and filled it up. She smiled and took a swallow. Then she told me how the coffee pot at her hotel had exploded, spewing hot liquid all over the countertop where she was staying.

It hadn’t actually exploded she explained, however, it was clogged, so the coffee didn’t go into the carafe, but rather, all over the counter making a huge mess. She threw a towel over it, quickly wrote an “I’m sorry” note for housekeeping, and left.

After filling her commuter mug my sister's job was to get grandma into the car so that we could leave on time. Grandma required a lot of help getting in, and my sister placed her commuter mug on the top of the car and proceeded to assist grandma in getting her buckled safely. “Follow us,” my sister directed as she jumped into her car and started it up.

The rest of us loaded into my car and followed my sister. We followed her right to the first stop sign where my sister promptly put her car in park and retrieved her now spilled commuter mug from the rooftop of her car. She showed us the open lid and empty container made a face and jumped back into the driver's seat.

We all laughed. We knew we were safe in our car, so she couldn’t hear us. However, the day was about to get even funnier. Arriving at 5:00 am at the hospital, the coffee pots were all empty. My sister inquired at the front reception desk where she was told that the coffee pots wouldn’t be filled until 6:30 am.

The cafe next door was also closed until 7:00 am. My sister was looking desperate by now, and I was guarding my commuter cup with my life. Everyone that knows my sister knows that life will be very rough unless someone gave her some coffee, and soon.

I grabbed my sister's commuter mug and headed to the emergency room. I figured since it was open 24 hours, there might be some coffee somewhere near there. I found a machine that dispensed coffee for a small fee, and I quickly plugged the coins into the slot. I filled her commuter mug and quickly returned with it for our own safety.

My sister will probably never live down all of her coffee mishaps for that day; however, it’s often the laughter that makes things like going through a family member's surgery or other serious issues a bit more bearable. We still laugh about her issues getting coffee that day and look back on it with fond memories. Grandpa’s surgery turned out well, and life has moved on without any recent coffee mishaps. Have you ever had a rough start to the day and been able to look back on it and laugh?